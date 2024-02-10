Mary Ann Ostermiller, beloved sister and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Society Loveland Village after a brief illness. Mary Ann spent most of her life in Denver and Loveland. She grew up in Berthoud and graduated from Berthoud High School. Mary Ann spent her entire career working for Mountain Bell in Denver. After retiring, she moved to Loveland.

She was one of ten siblings and is survived by her sisters Dorothy Laber and Carol Ross. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Ostermiller and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery.

