February 2024
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829  

Nebula

Click for Larger image

Recent post

News for Norther Colorado and the world

Saturday, February 10, 2024
Subscribe

Obituary for Mary Ostermiller

Mary Ann Ostermiller, beloved sister and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Society Loveland Village after a brief illness. Mary Ann spent most of her life in Denver and Loveland. She grew up in Berthoud and graduated from Berthoud High School. Mary Ann spent her entire career working for Mountain Bell in Denver. After retiring, she moved to Loveland.
She was one of ten siblings and is survived by her sisters Dorothy Laber and Carol Ross. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Ostermiller and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of
Mary Ann Ostermiller, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , ,
Previous Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: February 8, 2024
Category: Obituaries
  • Twitter This!

More from this section

Obituary for Esteban Salazar, Sr.

Obituary for Esteban »

Esteban (Steve) Salazar, Sr., of Mead, Colorado was born in Eaton, ... Full Story

Obituary for Arleen Corbett

Obituary for Arleen »

Obituary published on Legacy.com by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel on Dec. ... Full Story

Obituary for Jimmie Goddard

Obituary for Jimmie »

Obituary published on Legacy.com by Howe Mortuary & Crematory ... Full Story

Obituary of Stanley Kaufman

Obituary of Stanley »

Stanley “Stan” Herbert Kaufman of Milliken, Colorado ... Full Story