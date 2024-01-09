Berthoud Fire Calls: January 2024

January 1-7

Monday, January 1

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Bimson Avenue for a dumpster fire. E-61 fully extinguished contents of the dumpster. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 5000 block of Beverly Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cayote Ridge Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 5000 block of Gary Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, January 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Wrangell Lane for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 600 block of South 9th Street for detectors.

Wednesday, January 3

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of Bronco Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, January 4

Citizens assist with car seat installation at Station 1.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to Loves Gas Station for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, January 5

Engine 61 responded to the area of I25 MM 250, Southbound lanes for a grass/landscape fire. The crews extinguished the fire and performed an extensive overhaul. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of West County Road 4 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the intersection of LCR 23 and 8E to a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. One vehicle was off the roadway, there were no injuries and no hazards on scene. The scene was turned over to CSP.

Saturday, January 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sun, January 7 Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to 1000 6th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, January 7

No report