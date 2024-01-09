Berthoud Police Blotter: January 2024

January 1 – 7

Monday, January 1

Happy New Year!

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: East Highway 56 – A man backed his trailer into another semi-truck in the parking lot, causing minor damage.

Felony Warrant Arrest: 1st Street/Bunyan Avenue – A man was contacted and found to have an outstanding felony warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving/Failed To Provide Information: A vehicle was stopped in the turn lane on Highway 387 to turn onto Northbound Berthoud parkway when another vehicle collided into the rear of the stopped vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. The at-fault driver did not stop and was later contacted and issued a summons.

Tuesday, January 2

Theft/Vehicle Trespass: Breckenridge Drive – A man reported finding the driver door to his truck open. A semi-automatic handgun and fully loaded magazine, along with a credit card and some cash were discovered missing from the truck. Unknown if the truck was locked or unlocked. A suspect was seen on a neighbor’s ring camera, wearing dark clothing, approximately 5’10”, medium build and carrying a backpack.

Vehicle Trespass: Cuda Court – While investigating the above case, another man reported finding the front door to his vehicle open. The man was able to capture video of the suspect on his door camera. Possible evidence of a lockout kit being used.

Wednesday, January 3

Disturbance/Weapons Complaint: Mountain Avenue – A man got into a verbal argument with two other individuals inside a local store. The man reported one of the individuals menaced him with a silver folding knife. Deputies arrived on scene quickly and detained the two individuals. Each side gave similar statements; however, denied a knife was ever displayed and no knife was found. Due to the lack of evidence or witnesses to substantiate felony menacing charges, the two individuals were released on scene. This case to be screened with the District Attorney’s Office. Store employees will call if a knife matching the description is found in the store.

Missing and Located Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A juvenile female ran away on the 1st of January. She was entered as a Missing/Runaway and the Investigations Unit was notified. She was later found in Loveland. She was taken home and removed from the missing list.

Thursday, January 4

Theft: East Highway 56 – A business reported a theft of electronics that occurred on 01/02/24. The suspect took an unknown amount of electronics, but the business believes the value to be $500+.

Driving Under Revocation/Traffic Infraction: North Berthoud Parkway/North Highway 287 – A male driver was contacted for a traffic infraction and was found to be driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Possession of Methamphetamine/Child Abuse x2: Willow Drive – A man reported that his sixteen-year-old grandson had found possible methamphetamine belonging to the juvenile’s mother. The drug tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and the juvenile’s mother was interviewed on scene. She admitted to drug use in the home when the children were there. The female was booked at the Larimer County Jail and a Child Protection Service referral was completed.

Friday, January 5

Targeted Traffic Enforcement: Highway 287/County Road 8 – Residents of Berthoud have been frustrated with the amount of dangerous driving on Highway 287 between the county line and County Road 8. Deputies teamed up over the last 24 hours to conduct a special enforcement of the area. In the 24-hour period, deputies wrote 16 citations, 4 written warnings and initiated two vehicle pursuits on that stretch of Highway 287. A saturation of the area will continue for the foreseeable future.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Horseshoe Circle/South Highway 287 – A deputy was responding with other deputies to assist with a double fatal motor vehicle accident with vehicles on fire, that occured on Highway 287 just into Boulder County. While approaching the incident, a motorist stopped traffic, attempted an illegal U-turn, and turned into an oncoming patrol vehicle. Both vehicles were totaled. The citizen suffered minor injuries and the deputy was checked out at the hospital and will be okay. Colorado State Patrol responded and handled the investigation.

Driving Under Revocation/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56/Weld County Road 7 – A man was stopped for traffic infractions and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Found Property: Mountain Avenue – Employees at a business found a green and blue mountain bike in the back of a business. The bicycle will be kept temporarily at Berthoud Substation. Please contact 970-498-5411 for more information about this bicycle if you believe it is yours.

Saturday, January 6

Located Missing Runaway: Berthoud – A juvenile female ran away from her grandparent’s home last night and was reported missing by Milliken Police Department. The juvenile’s parent wish to pursue charges for harboring a minor, but the situation did not meet the elements of the state statute. The juvenile was returned home and removed as missing.

Sunday, January 7

Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Highway 287/County Road 10E – A woman was contacted on a traffic stop. In order to avoid having to stand in the snow and wait for a k9 to search her vehicle, she handed over her cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia to deputies. She was then issued a summons.

Reckless Driving/Speeding: Highway 287/County Road 4E – A male driver was stopped traveling 110 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail for the above charges.

