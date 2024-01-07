Obituary for Esteban Salazar, Sr.

Esteban (Steve) Salazar, Sr., of Mead, Colorado was born in Eaton, Colorado in 1946 to Pedro & Nicolas Salazar, Sr. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, and minister. In his years of growing up in Weld County, he, along with his four brothers, were taught the discipline and pride of farming.

He entered the United States Air Force (USAF), and served abroad in Vietnam, along with his brother Paul (USAF) and his brother Pete (United States Marine Corps). At the conclusion of his service, he along with his two brothers, all safely returned home. From then on, he and his brothers owned and ranched the Pete Salazar & Son’s Farm, in Platteville-Mead, Colorado. To this date, the Salazar farm has remained in the family and provided memories for a lifetime, which he and his brother Pete continued to maintain and operate.

In addition to farming and construction work, he followed his father footsteps and was called into ministry with the Foursquares Gospel Church’s in 1984. He began his ministry with the guidance of his sister-in-law for the next four years, which he then began his own ministry. Eventually, he became the lead pastor for Longmont and then Berthoud Foursquare Church, with his eldest son, Esteban (Stevie) Jr. alongside as the junior pastor in Berthoud. In nearly four decades of his ministry, he became a beacon of love, hope, guidance, and faith to a countless number of lives.

He is survived by his loving wife Rachel Salazar of Utah who he married July 26, 1969, while stationed and serving in the USAF. Together, they began navigating their life and a family of four boys in 1970. They then purchased a home in Mead, Colorado in 1980, in which they raised the family. Steve is survived by his son Pastor Esteban Jr. and wife Susan; Andres and wife Monica, Jessie and wife Brandy; and Isaac and wife April. In addition to his sons, he is survived by five granddaughters and five grandsons, of which three of his granddaughters he married.

He is also survived by his brothers, Jacob (Jake) and wife Mary Salazar; Pedro (Pete, Jr.) and wife Rosalie Salazar; Paul and wife Laura Salazar; and John and wife Adelia Salazar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Pedro Sr, and Nicolasa Salazar; brother Samuel Salazar; brother Jesus Reyes; and his sister Manuela (Nelly) (Reyes) Guijalva.

The Viewing & Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Friday January 5th at 4 pm, at Carrol-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services, 503 Terry St., Longmont. The Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, January 6th, 2024, at the Berthoud Four Square Church, 500 N. 4th St., Berthoud, Colorado. The Burial Service will be at Foothills Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 14241 N. 107th St., Longmont, Colorado at 12:00 pm. The Celebration of Life Reception will be at the Loveland Police Department, 810 E. 10th St., Loveland, Colorado at 1:30 pm.