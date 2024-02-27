February 11, 1944 – February 22, 2024

Kenny ‘B’ was born in Provo, South Dakota. At a young age, he was adopted by Wilford and Cleora Bodtker. He was raised on a ranch outside Watertown, South Dakota, where he learned to hunt and fish, which became lifetime passions. At the age of 17, he left school to join his Uncle Hal working in his auto body shop in Pierre. He met his first wife here and they had three daughters, Pamela, Jacqueline, and Deyna. After his divorce in 1972, he went into construction of steel buildings in Colorado and Wyoming working for Bud Carfield.

He met the love of his life, Judy Skipworth, in June of 1975, when he was at coffee with “the guys” in Loveland, Colorado, and she was their waitress. He took her to South Dakota to meet his daughters and that sealed the deal for the next fifty years. They were married at the Chapel of the Interlude in Drake, Colorado, on June 21, 1975. He went back into the auto body business and shortly thereafter opened the first Mr. B’s Auto Body and Fender in Berthoud. He named the business after his father, who was known as Mr. B. In 1993, he bought the building on 2nd Street and Mountain Avenue. He owned this shop until he retired in August 2022. During this time, he became known as Mr. B by all his friends,

He loved to hunt and fish and would often bring friends back to South Dakota for pheasant season each year. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club in Loveland, and an active member of Berthoud Sportsman’s Club. Ken could never sit still and wore many hats. He was an auctioneer, owned a second-hand antique store, was co-owner of Traken (building small steel buildings and car ports), among other things. He loved his many friends, having a beer, and telling stories of his many adventures in life. He was known for his love of animals, taking in strays, and always had a dog at his side. Mr. B was loved by many and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Judy ‘B’; three daughters Pamela Perez (Jesse), Jacqueline Marchese (Mark), Deyna Fideler (Lyle); seven grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens

Memorials can be sent to Larimer County Humane Society in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

SERVICES

Visitation

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 7:00 PM

Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home

1102 North Lincoln Avenue

Loveland, CO

Funeral Service

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

10:00 AM

Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home

1102 North Lincoln Avenue

Loveland, CO