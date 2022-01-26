By Ashley Strickand, CNN

(CNN) The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final destination, almost a month after launch.

The telescope’s point of observation is nearly a million miles away from Earth and beyond the moon itself. The space observatory experienced its final burn on Monday to enter this orbit called L2.

“Webb, welcome home!” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement. “Congratulations to the team for all of their hard work ensuring Webb’s safe arrival at L2 today. We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe. And I can’t wait to see Webb’s first new views of the universe this summer!”

Although it doesn’t sound like it would take almost a month for the telescope to reach orbit, Webb is unique.