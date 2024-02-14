February 1 – 4

Thursday, February 1

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 600 block of Wild Honey Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to Love’s Travel Stop for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 400 block of 3rd Street for a small vegetation fire. The crew found several small fires in the front yard. The homeowner was attempting to extinguish it with a rake. E61 extinguished the five small fires of what appeared to be piles of leaves. E61 was unable to determine the cause of the fires through questioning of the homeowner on scene. The homeowner was advised that burning leaves is not allowed.

Friday, February 2

No Calls

Saturday, February 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Citizen’s assist in the 800 block of Winding Brooke Drive for smoke detectors.

Sunday, February 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 5000 block of Sherman Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Incident Report

February 5 – 11

Monday, February 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 100 block of Keep Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1700 block of Blue Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 3300 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Tuesday, February 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Wednesday, February 7

BC-61 and LFRA were dispatched to the 900 block of N Madison Avenue for a two-locomotive train derailment with a locomotive saddle bag fuel tank leaking large amounts of diesel fuel. The scene was turned over to the private mitigation team from Great Western.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Citizen’s assist in the 900 block of 3rd Street for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 100 block of Nebraska Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, February 8

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1700 block of Front Range Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. No transport per the patient’s request.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1400 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1600 block of Alpine Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Sunriver Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, February 9

No Calls

Saturday, February 10

Citizen assist in the 1300 block of Westport Avenue for detectors.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of 10 Gallon Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, February 11

No Calls