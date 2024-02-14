Berthoud Police Blotter: February 2024

February 1 – 4

Thursday, February 1

Welfare Check/Death Investigation: Meadowlark Drive – A woman called in and requested a welfare check on her brother. Deputies observed the man unresponsive on the floor in his residence. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the coroner responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident: North Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – A male driver drove straight over the roundabout causing severe damage to his brother’s car.

Theft: West County Road 10E – Approximately $11,500 worth of metal was stolen from a business. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Bimson Avenue – A man reported that packages were delivered and then stolen from his porch earlier in the day.

Friday, February 2

Assist to Loveland Police Department: Highway 287/Vermillion Road – Dispatch received a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report of a suspect the Loveland Police Department (LPD) was in search of for kidnapping and felony menacing charges. The vehicle was located on Highway 287 and Vermillion Road, where a high-risk stop was performed by LCSO Berthoud Squad deputies and LPD. The suspect was apprehended, and the scene was turned over to LPD.

Driving Under the Influence/Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – A female driver drove onto the curb and destroyed a street sign while trying to enter the roundabout. The collision disabled the vehicle and almost completely removed the front driver’s side wheel. There were two other passengers in the car. The driver did not complete standardized field sobriety tests as a sober person would. Blood test. She was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, February 3

Cold Theft: 8th Street – A man reported that someone stole four fence post caps from his vinyl fence valued at $12 dollars each.

Neighbor Problems: Woodcock Street – A man alleged his neighbor menaced him with a gun three days ago. Charges could not be substantiated. Video upload links were sent to all parties due to having relevant video footage.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Assist to Colorado State Patrol: Highway 287 – A man lost control while traveling south on Highway 287 at the off-ramp for the 1st Street/Berthoud exit. No impairment was involved. The Jeep slid sideways into the beginning of the guard rail for the bypass, destroying several posts of the guard rail, then came to a rest in a large ditch. No injuries. Colorado State Patrol responded and assumed the crash investigation.

Sunday, February 4

Recovered Stolen Camper Trailer: Clayton Place – A man reported someone stole his camper trailer from this location. The trailer had been spotted earlier in the day at the Park and Ride east of I-25. Deputies returned to the area and saw it was still there. The owner responded and retrieved his trailer.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the know.

SCAM PREVENTION DURING TAX SEASON

If you’ve been a victim of an online data breach, or have had any personal identifying information stolen, take caution. This could be the first step toward tax fraud. Scammers use stolen names and Social Security numbers to file phony electronic tax returns and receive fraudulent refunds in the mail.

Know the warning signs! Be alert to possible tax-related identity theft if the IRS or your tax professional/provider indicates:

More than one tax return was filed using your SSN

You received a 1099 for unemployment, but you didn’t claim the benefit.

IRS records indicate you received wages or other income from an employer for whom you did not work.

How to reduce your risk:

Ignore phishing emails, as well as threatening calls and texts from thieves posing as legitimate organizations such as your bank, credit card companies, and even the IRS.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown or suspicious emails.

Shred unwanted documents that contain personal information before discarding them.

Never give out personal information over the phone or the Internet unless you initiate the contact.

February 5 – 11

Monday, February 5

Welfare Check/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man and his wife were contacted in the parking lot of a business, after a report of two individuals smoking methamphetamine inside a car with children inside. After contacting the couple, the man said he was smoking marijuana through a water pipe, not methamphetamine. The man did show deputies a water pipe with marijuana. No drugs or methamphetamine paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. The man had a Misdemeanor warrant out of the Pueblo Police Department. A CPS (Child Protection Services) referral was made for the children. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Vandalism: Berthoud – Two juveniles wrote some graffiti on one of the slides at a community park and a light post. The juveniles were identified and parents were contacted.

Theft: East Highway 56 – The manager of a business reported that a suspect walked in and stole $75 worth of merchandise and walked out. The manager confronted the suspect in the parking lot and the suspect threw all the items out of the window of his car. The suspect has been identified and a warrant is forthcoming.

Theft: East Highway 56 – While investigating the above theft, a man attempted to walk out with stolen merchandise but was quickly apprehended and issued a summons.

Tuesday, February 6

Extra Patrol/Suspicious Circumstances: Malibu Drive – A resident called to report that a vehicle entered his neighbor’s garage, and another vehicle was possibly trespassed in the area. The man said his neighbor did not want to report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, so he decided to make the report. Patrols were increased in the area.

Warrant Arrest x2: 2nd Street – A man was contacted on his warrants as he left his residence. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Wednesday, February 7

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue – A woman was contacted with an outstanding warrant for her arrest and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Scam: Mailbu Drive – A woman reported her identity was used unsuccessfully to sell land she owned.

Scam: Burbank Street – A man reported his social security number was used to collect unemployment benefits in another state.

Thursday, February 8

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue/9th Street – A vehicle was making a left turn from 9th Street onto eastbound Mountain Avenue and struck another vehicle traveling north from a parking lot onto 9th Street. Minor damage was sustained to both vehicles.

Criminal Mischief: Hummingbird Place – A man reported that the front window of his residence was broken out. The male suspect was contacted and admitted to breaking the window. A summons was issued to the man.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – A vehicle was northbound on Berthoud Parkway and entered the roundabout at Woodcock Street and struck another vehicle. No citations were issued due to conflicting information from both drivers.

Friday, February 9

Found Property: 5th Street – A gold ring was found by a student at Ivy Stockwell and turned in. The 3rd grader was thanked for turning in an expensive ring and given some Larimer County swag as a thank you.

Abandoned Vehicle: 7th Street – An abandoned vehicle was towed from the street.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: North Berthoud Parkway – Two vehicles were traveling in the same direction through a roundabout when one vehicle attempted to merge from the eastbound lane into the northbound merging lane, colliding with the vehicle and causing minor damage.

Saturday, February 10

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts: Jenny Lane – A woman reported that an unknown person stole the rear license plate from her 2007 Mazda. The plate was entered as stolen.

Non-Injury Motor-Vehicle Accident: Spartan Ave, Berthoud – A school bus picking up high schoolers for a swim meet in Denver, scraped the front of a parked truck in the Berthoud High School parking lot. Minor damage, no injuries, information exchanged.

Juvenile Problem: Berthoud – Another large gathering and bonfire was found taking place in the area accessed from the East I-25 Frontage, through the underpass near the old dirt track. Numerous juveniles were escorted off the property, and fire responded to put out a small bonfire.

Sunday, February 11

Criminal Mischief: Gateway Park Drive – A man reported that at some time overnight, an unknown person keyed the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

Suspicious Circumstances: Franklin Avenue – Two patients reported healthcare workers caused them pain while providing care during the evening. The facility stated they assessed the patients and did not see any injuries.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the know.

Law Enforcement Impersonators: If you receive a call from law enforcement saying you missed appearing in court, you missed jury duty, you have a warrant for your arrest, or whatever, be cautious! THIS IS A SCAM! The scammer indicates that you can go directly to the Sheriff’s Office and they will arrest you immediately for 72 hours, or you can pay over the phone. The scammer also tells you that the Sheriff’s Office has moved to a third-party collection so that is why they can take your money on the phone or you can go to an ATM Kiosk and submit payment for your warrant.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.