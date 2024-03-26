DENVER–A former police officer with the Loveland, Colorado, Police Department was charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor while he was on duty.

According to the indictment, on or about Aug. 4, 2023, Dylan Miller, 28, while on duty as a Loveland Police Department officer, sexually assaulted a minor. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado, and Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek of the FBI Denver Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Denver Field Office, Loveland Resident Agency, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, with cooperation from the Loveland Police Department.

Senior Sex Crimes Counsel Maura White of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Connaughty for the District of Colorado are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.