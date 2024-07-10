July 2024
Obituary: John Russell Ramirez

 John Russell Ramirez (1958 – 2024)

John Ramirez, a beloved member of the community known for his kindness, caring nature, and strong work ethic, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024.

Born in Chicago, John was cherished by his family and friends for his compassionate spirit and enjoyment in making everyone around him laugh. Throughout his life, he touched the hearts of many through his acts of generosity and his willingness to always lend a helping hand. He often enjoyed being the “Grill Master” at church picnics and at home.

John leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. John will be deeply missed by his three children, Sam, Rachel (Frankie), and Jessica (Tyler) who were raised in Berthoud, as well as his grandchildren Madelyn and Jackson. He is also survived by his wife Sandy, his sisters Janet and Christine, and the families of his stepchildren Mandy and Melanie.

A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 3101 S Wadsworth Blvd, in Lakewood, Colorado, on July 26 at 2 pm. All who wish to pay their respects and honor his memory are welcome to attend.

 

