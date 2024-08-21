David Hal “Dave” Dinsmore, 84, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024 at North Shore Health and Rehab. He was born December 30, 1939 at Namaqua Hospital in Loveland to Hal Luther and Pauline Violet (Barnes) Dinsmore.

After high school, Dave’s uncle Darrell hired him as a masonry apprentice and then he started working as a journeyman.

On November 22, 1961, Dave married Bettie Jo Spall in Loveland. They were married for 62 years.

After their marriage, Dave decided to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins and graduated with honors and a Bachelor of Finance degree in March of 1966. He then went on to pass the CPA exam, and began working as an accountant. He worked at IBM for 32 years.

Dave enjoyed camping with his family and square dancing. He and Bettie even joined a camping square dancing club. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Dave is survived by his wife, Bettie Jo (Spall) Dinsmore; son, Mike Dinsmore and his spouse, Tara; daughter, Kathleen Felix and her spouse, Kerry; grandsons, Zachary Dinsmore and his spouse, Bri, Jeremy Felix and his spouse, Katie and Dylan Dinsmore and great-grandsons, Barrett Dinsmore, Brody Felix and Connor Felix. He is also survived by many cousins that he was very close with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Pauline Dinsmore, his sister, Jean (Dinsmore) Wolf, brother-in-law, Bob Wolf and father and mother-in-law, John and Kathleen (Tracy) Spall.

A Memorial service for Dave will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church, 531 8th Street, Berthoud, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church to help fix the elevator, 531 8th Street, Berthoud, Colorado 80513.