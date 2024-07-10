July 1-7

Monday, July 1

A patient was brought into Station 1 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of Welch Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Redcloud Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Tuesday, July 2

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Greenwood Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Wednesday, July 3

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS dispatched to the 2400 block of N Berthoud Parkway for a one car accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew blocked traffic lanes and assisted with loading a patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, July 4

Citizens assist in the 200 block of Victoria Street for installation of detectors.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 2200 block of West County Road 8 for a small grass fire. The crew extinguished the fire.

Friday, July 5

Berthoud Fire dispatched to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Saturday, July 6

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 4000 block of South County Road 13 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2500 block of South Highway 287 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of 7th Street for a lift assist.

Sunday, July 7

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1200 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62, along with TVEMS, responded to the 100 block of Bimson Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.