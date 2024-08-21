Larimer County, CO — The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is alerting residents that a rabid bat was found Tuesday (8/13/2024) in Pioneer Park, which is located at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and E. Second Street in Berthoud. The bat was found under a tree in the park by a passerby who notified the Town of Berthoud’s Neighborhood Services Officer. The bat was tested and results received Thursday confirmed the bat was positive for rabies.

If you, your children, or your pets had direct contact with a bat in this area, please notify the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment by calling 970-498-6666. Transmission of rabies happens when the saliva of an infected animal enters the skin through a bite or scratch from the animal. Just having been in the park recently is not considered an exposure.

Bats are an important part of our ecosystem, but some can carry rabies. Rabies is very rare in the United States, however, it is an extremely serious disease that is fatal in humans and other mammals once symptoms begin to develop. With prompt treatment after exposure and before symptoms appear, rabies can be prevented.

The Health Department reminds residents never to feed or touch wild animals and to ensure pets are current with their rabies vaccinations. If you see a sick or injured wild animal, please call NOCO Humane Animal Protection & Control at 970-226-3647 ext. 7.

For the latest information on rabies in Larimer County, including a map of the locations where rabid animals have been found, visit www.larimer.gov/rabies.