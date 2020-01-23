Concert in Estes Park

The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies is excited to present the first
concert of our 2020 program: On the Rocks
together with The Denver Dolls! On the Rocks is Denver’s own modern
Rat-Pack quartet, conjuring the smooth vocal styles of Frank Sinatra, as well
as modern classics like Rascal Flatts, and bringing them together for the
audience in a spirited and handsome package.
For this special Estes Park concert, they are teaming up with Colorado’s
most beloved Andrew’s Sisters Tribute, The
Denver Dolls. This sassy, all-female trio has been delighting audiences all
around Colorado for decades. Both groups channel the sound and look of the
treasured vocal groups of the thirties, forties, and fifties, delivering an
evening of light-hearted fun as they take the audience on a trip back in time.
On the
Rocks and The Denver
Dolls perform at the High School Theater on February 8, at 7:30pm.
Tickets are available at MacDonald Book Shop, or online at: www.fineartsguild.org.