Concert in Estes Park

The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies is excited to present the first

concert of our 2020 program: On the Rocks

together with The Denver Dolls! On the Rocks is Denver’s own modern

Rat-Pack quartet, conjuring the smooth vocal styles of Frank Sinatra, as well

as modern classics like Rascal Flatts, and bringing them together for the

audience in a spirited and handsome package.

For this special Estes Park concert, they are teaming up with Colorado’s

most beloved Andrew’s Sisters Tribute, The

Denver Dolls. This sassy, all-female trio has been delighting audiences all

around Colorado for decades. Both groups channel the sound and look of the

treasured vocal groups of the thirties, forties, and fifties, delivering an

evening of light-hearted fun as they take the audience on a trip back in time.

On the

Rocks and The Denver

Dolls perform at the High School Theater on February 8, at 7:30pm.

Tickets are available at MacDonald Book Shop, or online at: www.fineartsguild.org.