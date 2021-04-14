Berthoud Fire Calls: April 2021

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

April 1 – 4

Thursday, April 1

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1000 block of 7th Street for a 67-year-old man with a laceration. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Friday, April 2

Engine 62 responded to the 800 block of Wagon Bend Drive for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. Patient refused transport.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 800 block of Franklin Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped the patient walk to the cot and prepared for transport. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Saturday, April 3

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 300 block of Lakritz Steet for a sick person. The crew obtained vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 2000 block of N Highway 287 for a 3-vehicle accident. TVEMS evaluated one patient. All other parties involved refused medical treatment. The crew assisted with traffic control, and the removal of the damaged cars from the roadway.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 300 block of 42nd Street SW for a medical assist to an 85-year old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 616 was dispatched to a grass fire at the 22000 block of Weld County Road 3. Upon arrival the representative stated that the fire was out. The burn area of approximately 10’x60’ had no active burning. The crew checked for hot spots and extinguished all remaining hot spots.

Sunday, April 4

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 100 block of Bunyan Avenue for an unconscious male. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 300 block of Welch Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident. TVEMS evaluated the vehicle occupants. Patient refused transport. The crew cleaned up the fluids and remained on scene for LCSO until a tow company arrived.

April 5 – 11

Monday, April 5

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of Glenview Drive for an 81-year-old man with diabetic problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining vital signs. The patient was then loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the corner of 8th Street and Welch for a 65-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to a single motorcycle accident on 1st Street and Nebraska Avenue. The Battalion Chief found the rider of the motorcycle to be deceased. Command was turned over to LCSO at which time the crew assisted with lighting and perimeter control.

Tuesday, April 6

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Victoria Street for a 51-year-old woman having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire assisted with a structure fire in the 3000 block of Springfield Drive in Loveland. Crews pulled the bumper line off Engine 42 to knock down an exterior fire. Command advised that they had a good knock down on the fire, and BFPD could clear the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a 31-year-old woman unconscious. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. Patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

Wednesday, April 7

Squad 61 arrived on scene of a 2-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Highway 56. The passenger vehicle had moderate damage to the driver side. The Box truck had minor damage to the front and passenger side. All parties were out of the vehicles with no injuries.

Citizens assist to change out smoke detector batteries in the Blue Spruce Mobile Home Park.

Thursday, April 8

Engine 61 responded to a fuel spill less than 10 gallons at I-25 mm 249 SB. This was a 2-motor vehicle accident with no injuries but one vehicle leaking coolant. The crew cleaned up a small amount of debris and some fluids. Command was transferred to Colorado State Patrol and Engine 61 cleared.

Friday, April 9

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Saturday, April 10

Engine 62 responded to the 600 block of Sundown Court for a lift assist.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 400 block of Gunn Avenue for a 64-year old woman who had fallen. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was helped off of the ground and into a chair. The patient refused transport.

Sunday, April 11

Berthoud Fire dispatched to Carter Lake for a water rescue. Units were responding to an overturned kayak. Command assigned dive rescue to begin search in the water while incident investigation started on shore. Scene turned to a recovery operation, and command was transferred to LCSO.