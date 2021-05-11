Berthoud Fire Calls: May 2021

Incident Report

May 1-2

Sunday, May 2

Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Travel Stop for a sick person. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of Biffle Court for a lift assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000-1200 block of 42nd Street SE for a motor vehicle accident. A two-vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew began assessing vehicle occupants for injuries. Two patients were evaluated by TVEMS and refused medical transport. The firecrew began debris clean up. Once completed, the scene was turned over to CSP.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2800 block of Tallgrass Lane for a 19-year-old female who had a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care.

May 3-9

Monday, May 3

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the roundabout at Berthoud Parkway and Grand Market Avenue for a single vehicle accident. One occupant was out of the vehicle which had minor damage. TVEMS made contact with the driver who stated he was not injured and refused any treatment. Engine remained on scene to clean up fluids and scene lighting for LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 4000 block of Beverly Drive for a 76-year-old woman with back pain. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street to assist with a medical transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 800 block of Pyramid Peak Street for the fainting of a 73-year-old woman. TVEMS made contact with patient. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Bruce Drive for a sick person. Patient walked to the ambulance for further assessment, and TVEMS cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Citizens assist in the 2000 block of Barela Drive to replace all smoke detector batteries in the residence. Smoke detector batteries changed, and all detectors were tested and functioning properly.

Tuesday, May 4

Squad 62 responded to the 400 block of Chisholm Way for a 43-year-old man with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the patient was packaged for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunshine Court for a 72-year-old having signs of a stroke. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals and evaluating the patient’s motor skills. Patient was then loaded onto the cot and into the ambulance.

Wednesday, May 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the 9000 block of Yellowstone Road for a 74-year-old woman with abdominal pain. The patient was transferred to the back of the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, May 6

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of Torreys Peak for a cut gas line. An excavator had cut a 1” gas line at the residence. The crew pulled the bumper line to provide fire protection. Residents were made aware of the hazard in case the need to evacuate. Once Xcel arrived, they clamped the line stopping the leak. After the line had been clamped and no hazards were present, Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of LCR 10E and 1st Street. Squad 61 arrived on scene of a two-car accident with moderate damage. Both drivers were not injured and did not require treatment or transport. Engine 62 remained on scene for traffic control and blocking until tow trucks arrived.

Friday, May 7

Squad 62 responded to 1000 block of N Larimer Cty Road 31 for a 30-year-old man with a fishhook in his finger. The patient was sitting on a rock with several Larimer Cty Rangers on scene. TVEMS made patient contact, and the crew assisted with care.

Engine 61 was responded to the 400 block of 10th street for a 70-year-old man who needed to be transported to the hospital. The crew helped load the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Ten Gallon Drive for a small vehicle fire. A small sedan was being wet down by the owner with a garden hose. No visible fire or smoke was seen. The crew determined the rusted muffler was the cause of the fire and that area was sprayed down. The thermal imaging camera was used to locate additional hot spots. No further hot spots were present in or on the exterior of the car. The fire was deemed extinguished and no longer a hazard to the vehicle. The owner was informed not to operate the car again and to have it towed from the location.

Saturday, May 8

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of E County Road 12 for a bonfire. They found a 15×15 burn pile with heavy log rounds and other illegal items. The fire was unattended. Contact was made with the homeowner. The owner did not realize he was illegally burning. It was explained that the fire needed to be attended at all times, what materials could be burned, and a burn permit was required. Since the fire was not being monitored and there was no fire protection in the place, the crew extinguished the fire. Once extinguished, Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 62 responded to I-25 mm249 for a single vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew blocked both lanes of traffic while the patient was being evaluated and packaged for transport. The lanes were reopened, and scene turned over to CSP.

Engine 61 dispatched to Weld County Road 44 for a seizure. 5:08 PM. The patient was in a vehicle pulled off on the side of the road. Patient was conscious and breathing. The crew assessed the patient and walked him to a cot. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. The crew began patient care and transferred to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 100 block of SE 2nd Street for chest pains. The patient was conscious and alert. TVEMS made patient contact and began assessment. The patient refused transport by ambulance.

BFPD dispatched to the 3100 block of Megan Circle for a residential structure fire. Engine 61 arrived on scene with no indications showing. The homeowner stated that he put the fire out. The crew entered the home to the upstairs bedroom where the fire was. There was charring on the wall. The crew utilized the thermal imaging camera to check for extension in the wall. One small area was warm so the crew utilized the Sawzall to cut a small hole in the drywall to confirm no fire had extended into the wall. The crew confirmed no extension, and the home was turned back over to the homeowner.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Ranchhand Drive for a law enforcement request for medical. The patients were assessed and cleared with stable vitals. LCSO deputies remained on scene. Command was terminated, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 62 responded to the area of Ranchhand Drive and Big Thunder Drive for a two-vehicle accident with light damage. The vehicle occupants were checked for injuries. The crew checked for hazards. One electrical box had been struck and knocked off of its base exposing the wires inside. Xcel Energy had been notified by LCSO. The crew roped the area off, and Xcel confirmed that no additional personnel were needed to remain on scene.

BC 61 dispatched to the 10000 block of Yellowstone Road for a small vehicle fire. There was a small fire burning under the front bumper area. BC 61 asked Longmont Engine 2104 on scene to use a water can to extinguish the fire. Once extinguished BC 61 investigated the cause. The vehicle was left to be towed.

Sunday, May 9

Squad 61 dispatchd to the 1100 block of Navajo Place for an 82-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was assessed for injuries and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.