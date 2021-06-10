Berthoud Fire Calls: June 2021

Tuesday, June 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to local hospital.

Engine 62 responded to the 400 block of Bothun Road for back pain. The patient was evaluated, walked to the cot, and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to 400 block of Meadowlark Drive for a law enforcement medical assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 6300 block of Jordan Drive for an 82-year-old woman who was unconscious. The patient was breathing with periods of consciousness. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. Once the patient began to improve, TVEMS cleared Engine 62 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, June 2

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 75-year-old woman who was not feeling well. The patient was evaluated, and TVEMS cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for a 31-year-old man with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was walked to the cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 2100 block of Charro Avenue for a lift assist to an 87-year-old woman.

Thursday, June 3

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of N Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287 for a multiple motor vehicle accident. The crew assessed the vehicles and hazards. LCSO shut the intersection down for an investigation of the scene. The crew assisted by stopping fluid hazards and with traffic control.

Engine 61 dispatched to N Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287 for a law enforcement assist to clean up fluids from the motor vehicle accident that had occurred earlier. The crew put down absorbent on the fuel and oil spill and assisted the tow truck with debris clean up.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a motor vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care of the single vehicle accident. One patient was transported by ambulance. The crew assisted CSP with traffic control and clean up.

Friday, June 4

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2200 block of Clayton Place for a dumpster fire. The dumpster was connected to the business’s waste compacter on fire. The crews worked to extinguish the fire. Once extinguished the origin of fire was investigated, and the scene turned back over to the business owner.

BFPD dispatched to a wildland fire in the area of the 200 block of N County Road 23. An unattended burn pile in a field was found. The 20’x30’ burn pile was extinguished. The crew attempted to contact the property owner, but no one was located on the property.

Saturday, June 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the area of S 3rd Street and Colorado Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 22000 block of Weld County Road 5 for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 3600 block of Nations Way for a 48-year-old man who had fallen from his tractor. The patient was inside his home. The crew completed patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 900 block of N County Road 31 for a medical assist. TVEMS arrived on the scene and took over patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 500 block of E County Road 8 for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle that had hit a tree. All occupants were out of the vehicle and were assessed for injuries. All patients refused medical care. The crew assisted with traffic control until cleared by LCSO.

Sunday, June 6

Squad 62 dispatched to the 7400 block of W County Road 4 for a medical. The crew began evaluating the patient and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3300 block of Fairways Drive for a medical. The patient was examined and loaded into the ambulance for transport.