Berthoud Fire Calls: July 2021

July 1 – 11

Thursday, July 1

Squad 61 was called for a sick person that needed to be transported in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

Engine 61 was dispatched to I-25 NB mm 248 for a 2-motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival found a tire that had fallen off a semi and hit two cars. Minor damage to both cars and all parties were out of the vehicles. There were no hazards except a large amount of glass in the roadway from one of the vehicles carrying glass panels. TVEMS packaged one patient for transport, and CDOT was notified to bring a plow or sweeper truck to clear the roadway of glass.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a 75-year-old female with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched along with Engine 62 for a single motor vehicle accident on N. 107th Street. Upon arrival observed a vehicle in the water submerged up to the roof with a female sitting on the trunk. The female was the only occupant of the vehicle. The crew assisted the female across the water and up the bank to the ambulance. Command was terminated and all units cleared the scene and went available.

Station 1 received a call for an illegal burn in 600 block of Buehler Acres Drive. The BC-61 drove by and confirmed a large pile of busted up pallets burning in the front yard. Contact was made with the property owner, and it was determined that the burn permit had expired. The BC notified the homeowner that he needed to put the fire out, extend the permit and follow the rules on the permit. He complied, began extinguishing the fire, and the BC cleared.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the area of Weld County Road 7 and Weld County Road 48 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. One occupant had an injured leg, and the crews worked to get the patient out of the vehicle. Once out, she walked to the ambulance for further evaluation. No other occupants reported injury, and no hazards found at the scene. Engine 61 cleared.

Friday, July 2

Citizen assist to the 200 block of S 3rd Street to replace smoke detector batteries.

Saturday, July 3

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 1100 block of Arapahoe Avenue for a 69-year-old female who had fallen and injured her back. The patient was evaluated, and TVEMS recommended transport. The patient was assisted to the cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 700 block of Grand Market Avenue for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. TVEMS determined the patient did not need to be transported via ambulance and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, July 4

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue for a 75-year-old female who had fainted. Upon arrival the patient was alert and there were no physical signs of injury. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation and vital sign monitoring. TVEMS requested the patient be transported for further evaluation and was loaded into the ambulance.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1600 block of Glacier Avenue for a child locked in a vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked, and child returned to the parents.

Engine 62 responded to the 700 block of Mount Massive Street for a 30-year-old male who was unconscious. The crew began assessment, and the patient started to regain consciousness. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 4800 block of S Highway 287 for a single motor vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care and walked the patient to the ambulance. The crew blocked traffic and assessed the accident for hazards. No hazards were found, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 300 block of E Iowa Avenue for a 67-year-old female who was feeling sick. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation. The patient was walked to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Monday, July 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3000 block of Curfew Drive for a 67-year-old woman with chest pains. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

A resident of Berthoud called Station 1 asking if we could help find the chirping smoke detector in her house and change the battery. The house was in the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue. It was discovered that the unit was still in service but needed a battery. All were functioning properly; Squad 61 cleared.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3000 block of Wind Drift Drive for an allergic reaction to a bee sting. The crew took a set of baseline vital signs and patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Sioux Drive for a deceased victim. LCSO and TVEMS assumed command.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a 76-year-old man with abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, July 6

No calls

Wednesday, July 7

Berthoud Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a medical. A 32-year-old woman was located in the basement. TVEMS established patient care, and the patient was loaded and transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the block of 600 block of E. Cty Road 8 for a CO alarm that was beeping. The crew replaced the batteries and function tested. Residence turned back over to the homeowner and command was terminated.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BC 61 located a small grass fire moving slowly, contained between the RR tracks and Cty Road 15. The crew quickly extinguished the fire and transitioned to mop up. No other properties were involved.

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a lift assist.

Thursday, July 8

Squad 61 assisted TVEMS with loading a 75-year-old man for transport in the 2000 block of Hwy 60.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 78-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with lifting the patient back up to his walker.

Friday, July 9

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Leanne Drive for a person with breathing problems. The patient was found conscious and breathing. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was helped to the cot and loaded for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of W. County Road 8 for a law enforcement request for medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient walked to the cot and was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of N. 4th Street for a person with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was walked to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Saturday, July 10

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street for a patient who had fainted. The patient was awake and alert. The crew obtained vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient declined transport.

Sunday, July 11

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1900 block of Weld County Road 40 ½ for a carbon monoxide alarm. The residents of the home had evacuated. The crew entered the house with the gas monitor to investigate. No elevated levels of CO were found in the home, and it was determined the detector was faulty. A new CO detector was provided to the homeowner, and Engine 61 cleared.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a commercial fire alarm. A small fire in a trash can was reported but the fire was out. The alarm was reset, and all units cleared.

A resident of Berthoud called Station 1 asking to have a faulty smoke detector looked at. The house was in the 2800 block of Cooperland Blvd. The crew inspected the smoke detector and replaced the battery. The detector began to alert again with no signs of smoke. The homeowner was given a stand alone detector and told a detector that could be hardwired into the house was needed. The crew stated that once a new detector was obtained to call the station, and we would be happy to install it.

Squad 61 responded to Highway 287 and Caballero Street for a law enforcement request for medical assistance. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Leanne Drive for a 76-year-old man with severe back pain. The crew obtained patient history and began assessment. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The patient was walked to the ambulance and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to a wildland fire near the 15000 block of N. 83rd Street. They found an approximately one-acre grass fire. The crew began fire attack and additional resources were called in. The fire was eventually knocked down and fire investigation began. Once the investigation was completed, all units cleared. Read More

July 12-18

Monday, July 12

Engine 623 responded to the 1000 block of Rock Peak Drive for a 58-year-old woman with a rattle snake bite to the ankle. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, July 13

Berthoud Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Travel’s Stop for a 40-year-old man who’s appendix may have burst. TVEMS arrived on scene and command was transferred to them. The patient was then loaded into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a 32-year-old woman in labor. The contractions were about 10 minutes apart. TVEMS and the crew loaded the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to I-25 mm 249 SB lanes for a 3-motor vehicle accident with no parties injured. All 3 vehicles had moderate damage and were blocking lanes. Fluids and debris were cleaned up. The crew remained on scene until the arrival of Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker for a 73-year-old female who had fallen and hit the fence. The patient was found conscious, alert, and oriented. The crew began obtaining a set of vitals when TVEMS arrived.

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. TVEMS made the decision to transport the patient to a local hospital.

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of Rotor Way for an 88-year-old woman who had fallen and injured both wrists. TVEMS assisted the patient up and walked her to the end of the bed for further assessment.

Wednesday, July 14

Berthoud Fire responded to the 7000 block of W Cty Road 12 for a cardiac arrest. The crew started chest compressions and utilized the AED. The patient was packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street for a 90-year-old woman who had fallen. They found her lying supine and stating her right hip was in pain. TVEMS assessed patient while BFPD retrieved the cot. The patient was loaded and transported to a local. hospital.

Engine 61 and BC 61 were dispatched to an outside gas leak at 205 2nd Street. A trash truck had hit a gas meter. The crew shut the valve on the gas meter off and remained on scene until the arrival of the Xcel Energy crew.

Thursday, July 15

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Jones Place for an 83-year-old woman having a possible stroke. Engine 62 crew assisted Paramedics in loading the patient for transport.

Citizens assist in the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for a smoke alarm that was chirping. It was the master bedroom smoke alarm. The battery was replaced and reset. As a courtesy, batteries in all six smoke alarms in the home were replaced and all alarms were tested to verify operation following battery replacement.

Friday, July 16

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Citizen called Station 1 for assistance installing new smoke alarms. The crew installed the new alarms and tested to verify operation following replacement.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 mm250 NB for a small vehicle fire. The crew found the vehicle with the hood up and what had appeared to have been an engine compartment fire, which appeared to be out. The crew confirmed and reported no active fire but still a lot of heat. A line was pulled to cool the engine compartment.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, July 17

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for a 20-year-old woman with an eye injury. The patient was evaluated and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 71-year-old man with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was assisted to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 7-11 for a child locked in a vehicle. A 1-year-old and 3-year-old were locked inside. The crew was able to unlock the door, and the driver gained access to the children.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical alarm. An 85-year-old woman had fallen. She was helped to her feet and evaluated.

Sunday, July 18

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for a 34-year-old man with chest pains. The patient explained his symptoms and requested to be further evaluated at a hospital. The patient walked to the ambulance and was loaded for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of S Lincoln Avenue for a 45-year-old woman with breathing problems. The patient was located on a bicycle, and the crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and packaging for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

July 19-25

Monday, July 19

Lift assist in the 3400 block of W County Road 4.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Canyonlands Street for breathing problems. The patient was walked to the ambulance and loaded for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 600 block of E Michigan for a residential fire alarm. The crew investigated and found no smoke or CO present. Batteries were replaced in two smoke/CO alarms and blown out with compressed air. The alarms were reset, and all detectors indicated normal function.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a law enforcement request for medical. The patient was assessed by TVEMS and refused medical. LCSO cleared Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot and assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. The crew obtained a set of vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Mount Massive Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an odor investigation. The homeowner stated that there had been flames inside of the oven but was no longer on fire. The crew inspected the oven and found normal operation. The homeowner was advised to keep an eye on it and recommended service or replacement if problem continued.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2400 block of Barela Drive for an unconscious patient. The patient was having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient continued to have seizures and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, July 20

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of Cheyenne Avenue for an illegal burn. On scene found smoldering branches in an unattended fire pit. The homeowner’s hose was used to extinguish all smoldering materials. The burn regulations were explained to the homeowner, and Engine 61 cleared.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Lift assist for an 85-year-old female in the 1200 block of 4th Street.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of 4th Street for a grass fire. There was a 30×30 fire with about 2-foot flames in the grass, moving slowly. A bystander was trying to keep the fire from spreading toward the apartment building with a garden hose. The crew pulled a bumper line to begin extinguishment. The fire was knocked down and forward spread stopped. Fire was completely mopped up, extinguished, and contained at approximately .01 acres. Only possible heat source identified was a pile of discarded charcoal. Excel Energy was notified to look at a power pole that sustained very minor charring.

BC 61 responded to the 900 block of 2nd Street for power lines down. BC 61 made contact with the reporting party who stated he hit the power pole with a skid steer tractor, cut the wire and tripped the pole. State Engine 3111 checked the base of the pole for heat. The fire was out, and Excel Energy arrived on scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1200 block of Vantage Parkway for heart problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, July 21

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew blocked the number 1 lane and established command. Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with patient care as well as assessing the accident for hazards. No hazards were found, and all 4 passengers of the vehicle refused medical. The vehicle was removed from the roadway, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS in getting a blood pressure.

Thursday, July 22

Berthoud Fire dispatched to I-25 mm249 for a motor vehicle accident. On scene found a five-vehicle accident in addition to a separate 3-vehicle accident. All vehicle occupants of the 3-vehicle accident had no injuries. One injured party was found at the 5-motor vehicle accident. All other occupants refused medical attention. TVEMS assumed patient care of the one injured party, who was loaded into the ambulance for transport. The crew mitigated hazards and fluids on the ground. CSP and CDOT arrived on scene to begin accident investigation and assist with removal of the vehicles from the road.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1800 block of 1st Street for a 35-year-old female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance. The patient was assisted to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a 63-year-old woman who was incoherent. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was place on the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of Sabin Court for an 88-year-old woman who was unconscious. The crew assisted with patient evaluation and packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to mutual aid for Loveland Fire Rescue Authority in the 3400 block of Loveland Avenue. LFRA was requesting divers to assist with a dive rescue in progress. On scene, command transferred to recovery, and LFRA diver found the missing person. After assisting LFRA, Berthoud Fire was cleared from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2800 block of Night Sky Drive for a 65-year-old woman experiencing chest pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a 34-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation.

Friday, July 23

Squad 61 responded to Love’s Travel Stop for a law enforcement request for medical. TVEMS evaluated the patient. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 2400 block of Weld County Road 46 for a wildland fire. There were several 1-ton hay bales on fire. Wind conditions were present, and the crews worked to keep the fire from igniting additional bales. Additional agency resources were requested along with an excavator to help spread out the piles of burning material. The excavator was able to break down the large piles and spread them out making them more manageable for the crews. The fire was eventually controlled and extinguishment measures commenced. The crews used hand tools and hose lines along with the excavator to extinguish the visible hotspots. Mop up was completed; however, crews returned to the scene several times to check on the piles and extinguish any active hots spots.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2500 block of N Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. There was a single vehicle rollover with heavy damage. After further investigation found there were no hazards from the vehicle and no injuries reported. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Lift assist in the 900 block of Franklin Avenue.

Saturday, July 24

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for allergies. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient stated he wanted to go to the hospital and walked to the ambulance.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Marmalade Drive for a stroke. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to Weld County Road 7 for a medical. The crew found the vehicle and assessed the patient. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Prairiestar Drive for an unconscious person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient was loaded on the cot and still unresponsive. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, July 25

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Sprague Avenue for chest pains. The crew began vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2400 block of Weld County Road 46 for hot spots from the haystack fire that occurred on Friday. Several areas were smoking. The crew used foam and hand tools to extinguish all visible hot spots. Engine 61 planned to return in a few hours to check on the property again.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of County Road 13 and County Road 10 for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle had rolled and was on its top. The two vehicle occupants were out of the vehicle and reported no injuries. The crew checked for hazards and found none. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Berthoud Fire returned to the 2400 block of Weld County Road 46 to check for hotspots from the previous haystack fire. Additional hot spots were smoking. The crew used foam and hand tools to extinguish and cool all visible hot spots. An excavator was requested to assist with digging through piles and spreading out hot materials. The excavator and multiple hose lines were used to pull hot material from piles, cool it and spread it out to allow the hay to cool down to try to prevent further ignition and spreading. Once completed, there were no remaining visible smoke or hot spots. The crew planned to return to the property periodically to check on the conditions.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.