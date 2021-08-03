Join us at Hilltop Guild’s Annual Bazaar Aug. 7

Since 1948, members of the Hilltop Guild in Allenspark have been opening the Kelley House and their hearts to the public in the form of their annual bazaar, always taking place on the first Saturday in August.

This year the bazaar falls on Aug. 7 and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 18720 Highway 7 just about halfway between Estes Park and Lyons.

Guild members have been working throughout the winter on knitted, woven, crocheted, quilted and embroidered items to sell at the bazaar in order to raise money for local scholarships. High school students from Allenspark, Lyons and Estes Park have received these awards. Last year, six scholarships amounting to several thousand dollars were disbursed.

Other local charities include the Allenspark Fire Protection District.

The morning will begin with the sale of baked goods from the Country Kitchen — come early to get delicious pies and loaf breads! Handmade candy also will be sold including peanut brittle, toffee and fudge.

New sale items this year: Painted furniture in the folk art tradition and handmade soaps by Vicki Dyas plus tiny gardens in the form of succulent plants nestled in tea cups and gravy boats.

Have you ever had dandelion jelly? It is labor intensive and requires hours of picking dandelion heads, shredding them, and making tea reduced to syrup before being turned into jelly.

“It tastes like mountain sunshine,” said local resident Jen Bell, the chief jelly-maker. Earlier this summer, Bell and her volunteer staff made 507 jars of jelly in these flavors: dandelion, chokecherry, rhubarb, cherry-almond rhubarb, lemon-ginger rhubarb, concord grape, and spiced concord grape. Prices are $7 and $8 per jar depending on the flavor.

“We only have about 16-20 jars of dandelion left to sell,” said Bell. “At the Aug. 7 bazaar, we will limit dandelion jelly sales to one per customer. No limits on the other flavors!”

The popular soft rock group Loose Change will be playing during the day on the lovely grounds (there’s plenty of parking).

The White Elephant will be open and treasures will be sold from glassware to kitchen utensils, artwork to coffee makers.

“We even have a vintage pants press and valet stand for those of you who like their blue jeans just so,” added member Elisabeth Sherwin. “And we have a vintage sewing machine in a cabinet.”

For lunch, local firefighter Rick Sullivan will be selling his delicious homemade brats. Get in line! Artisan sandwiches also will be for sale — can you imagine a chicken-apple-bacon sandwich on a hoagie roll?

Kids will be delighted to know that a Kona ice truck will be on the grounds ready to offer ices in a variety of flavors.

For the second year, Hair on Wheels will be giving haircuts and beard-trimming to shaggy locals and visitors. You name the price, it’s all a donation from haircutter Vicki Holting.

She remembers sitting in the field in front of Kelley House last year in the brilliant sunshine giving haircuts to people who had been unable to visit hairdressers due to the pandemic.

“We really loved having her with us,” added Sherwin.

Many people come to the bazaar to look at the large collection of used books and games. Others come to visit the 1888 Bunce School located within walking distance of the Kelley House.

Last year, a bear broke into the back of the Kelley House and broke several windows. Guild member and artist Alex Marriott painted two plywood window covers — one of a bear, one of a moose — and these window covers will be for sale at the silent auction, which also will feature a few pieces of Native American jewelry. The bear is gone thanks to the installation of an electric fence, but his likeness remains and is for sale.

“A visit to the bazaar would be a great outing for locals with guests and tourists alike as Highway 7 is one of the most beautiful highways in the state,” said Sherwin. “But make the bazaar your destination!”

The annual bazaar will take place rain or shine.

“The Lady of the Mountain” tree carving is a special feature on the grounds. You may picnic at her feet or in the field.

Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted. Like us on Facebook and visit us at www.hilltopguild.com.