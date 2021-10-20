Obituary: Compdon ‘Comp’ A Wilson

August 31, 1929 – October 15, 2021

Compdon “Comp” A. Wilson 92, of Berthoud, Colorado passed away on October 13, 2021 in Loveland. He was born on August 31, 1929 in Boulder, to Charles W. and Iva Lorene (Martindale) Wilson.

On October 12th 1947 he married Bettie J. Schleiger in Campion. They lived in the Berthoud area their entire lives, living at the old Berthoud Homestead south of Berthoud since the early 1950’s. Compdon made his living as a farmer, being self employed as a dairy and crop farmer until he semi-retired in 1997 and began wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. Always to return home in the spring and attend to chores and keeping his farm looking pristine.

Comp’s passion was racing circle track cars and he was a respected and accomplished driver with many wins and trophies to show for his efforts. He raced 49 years before hanging up his helmet.

Compdon is survived by his wife Bettie Wilson of Berthoud, daughter Sandra Jurs and husband Dennis of Berthoud, daughter Cheryl Wilson-Belz and husband Robert of Loveland.

Compdon is also survived by his brother Cleon Wilson of Loveland, grandson Sean Jurs of Berthoud, and great grandchildren Brett Jurs of Berthoud, and Bryce Jurs and wife Sonya of Fort Collins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles W. Wilson, and Iva L. Wilson, brother Charles W. Wilson and granddaughter in law Michele Jurs.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud, Colorado.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Campion Academy Worthy Student Fund in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.