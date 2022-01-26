Sunday, January 30, 2022
Marshall fire evacuation alerts reached as few as 1 in 5 who were meant to receive them

 

 

 

As few as 1 in 5 people who were sent warnings to flee the fast-moving Marshall fire confirmed they received them, newly released figures show. 

In all, fewer than 5,000 of the 24,289 phone calls, texts and emails that went out Dec. 30 were marked as having been received during the emergency, according to new data from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The vast majority, 80%, went unconfirmed, meaning it’s unknown if someone heard or read any part of the warnings. (Read More)

 

Added: January 26, 2022
Category: Area News
