Berthoud Police Blotter: April 2022

April 1 – 3

Friday, April 1

Assist to Weld County Sheriff’s Office: East Highway 56 – A man reported to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) that he was kidnapped by armed subjects and then was involved in a pursuit with WCSO down Highway 85. Later that morning, the man ended up at a business in Berthoud and reported the same story to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. During an interview and search of the vehicle, his story did not match up, and it appears he was suffering a mental health episode or under the influence. The man was later contacted and arrested by WCSO.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 7th Street – A 2017 Nissan Murano was stolen from the driveway of a residence as it was warming up and left unlocked.

Fraud/Scam: Oak Drive – A man wired $12,000.00 to Adaptive Consignments for a Honda side-by-side. The side-by-side was never delivered and Adaptive Consignment disappeared from the internet shortly after the money was wired.

Saturday, April 2

Burglary Follow-Up/Warrant Arrest x2: 2nd Street – Deputies were able to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle in a cold burglary and saw the vehicle while on an unrelated call. The suspect was contacted inside a vehicle and admitted to being on the scene during the attempted burglary. The man was booked on the charges and two outstanding warrants.

Driving Under the Influence: Grand Market Avenue/Prairiestar Drive – A female driver was stopped due to driving infractions and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Booked in at the Larimer County Jail. DUI turns into a SIJ. (Sit In Jail).

Mental Health Hold: Martingale Drive – A male was taken to the hospital after he swallowed pills in an attempt to commit suicide. At the hospital, the man was placed on a mental health hold.

Hit & Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street- A gray Infiniti sedan crashed into the roundabout causing damage to signs and town property. The vehicle was found abandoned with heavy damage at Rancho Way/Crestridge Drive. Beer bottles were observed in the vehicle. A driver was identified, but deputies were unable to contact him by phone. But we will contact him by handcuffs.

Sunday, April 3

Driving Under the Influence/Speeding: Highway 287/County Road 4 – A male driver was stopped traveling 98 MPH in a 65 MPH zone and accelerating. The driver was slurring his speech and made conflicting statements about where he was coming from. The driver agreed to perform roadside maneuvers and did not perform them in a manner consistent with sobriety. The man was later booked in at the Larimer County Jail speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. A 98 miles per hour drunk. Nothing bad can happen here.

April 4 – 10

Monday, April 4

Assist to Colorado State Patrol & Fort Collins Police Services: Mile Marker 250 I-25 – Right at shift change, deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a rollover Motor Vehicle Accident. The vehicle was stolen out of Fort Collins and was tracked via GPS. The suspect fled west from I-25 and deputies assisted by checking the area and using a drone to check fields in the area.

Violation of a Protection Order: Skimmer Street – A man violated a protection order by contacting his family at this address. The man later turned himself in at the Berthoud Town Hall and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, April 5

Mental Health Hold: Highway 287/Highway 56 – A man ran out into traffic and made statements of self-harm. He was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold. Thanks to Colorado State Patrol for their assistance in locating and de-escalating the situation until deputies arrived.

Found Property: A backpack was located in Wagoneer Farm Park by a citizen and brought to the Town Hall. The backpack contained an identification card and was returned to a residence where the owner of the backpack resides.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Chokeberry Street – A male driver claimed he was distracted by a black cat crossing in front of him as he drove through the neighborhood. The driver then made contact with a parked vehicle causing minor damage to the parked vehicle and moderate damage to the front of his vehicle. Black cat crosses your path, right after you crash into another vehicle. Myth?

Wednesday, April 6

Suicide: West County Road 14 – While performing a welfare check, deputies found an adult male deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigations, Lab, Victim’s Response Team, and the Coroner responded. There is 24/7 Support. Colorado Crisis Services; (844) 493-8255 or text TALK to 38255, or call your Berthoud Squad, we will be glad to sit and talk with you.

Identity Theft/Fraud: Shelby Drive – An unknown individual opened an account in a man’s name and left an outstanding bill. The man was supplied with identity theft protection resource information.

Identity Theft/Fraud: 13th Street – Two charges for $198.70 appeared on woman’s bank statement. It is unknown at this time why the charges occurred, and the woman was supplied with identity theft protection resource information.

Thursday, April 7

Warrant Arrest: Capital Avenue – While attempting to contact another resident at this address for warrants at this address, a man approached on foot advising he was staying there temporarily. The man currently had a felony and a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and was subsequently booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Identity Theft/Fraud: Spring Beauty Drive – A man reported that his personal information was fraudulently used to purchase a Samsung cell phone. The man was supplied with identity theft protection resource information.

Friday, April 8

Warrant Arrest x2: Meadowlark Drive – A man was transferred into custody from Longmont Police Department on two misdemeanor warrants and transported to the Larimer County Jail, where he was subsequently booked.

Saturday, April 9

Motor Vehicle Theft: Cooperland Boulevard – A white 2017 Subaru Legacy was stolen from a driveway overnight. A resident down the street captured surveillance video of the vehicle driving away at approximately 0015 hours. A black smaller sedan was seen leaving with the vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Theft/Unlawful Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance: Highway 56 – Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle at a local business after it was learned that the vehicle was reported as stolen. Ultimately, the driver was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft and a passenger was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Warrant Arrest: Highway 56 – A woman was contacted at a local business during the investigation of the above motor vehicle recovery and was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was subsequently booked in at the Larimer County Jail. As Oprah would say; you go to jail, and you go to jail, and you go to jail.

Second-Degree Burglary/Criminal Mischief/Domestic Violence: Woodcock Street – Disturbance between a man and his girlfriend escalated and the man broke the door down to the residence and disconnected the battery terminals on the woman’s car before he fled the area. An investigation is ongoing and a warrant is forthcoming. Mess with someone’s battery, you will get Charged!

Sunday, April 10

Improper Use of an Identification Card: 2nd Street – The staff of a local business reported that an underage male attempted to use a fake driver’s license out of Delaware to make a purchase. The driver’s license used his name and photograph with a different date of birth. Contact was made with the juvenile’s father, who advised he will drive the juvenile to the Sheriff’s Office Monday to pick up a summons.

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence/Violation of a Protection Order x2: 2nd Street – A man threw a vat of cooking hot oil on his wife, causing third-degree burns. The man was also restrained from his wife twice. He fled the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival and a warrant is forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing.

Unattended Death: South County Road 3E – An adult female was located deceased in her residence by her husband due to natural causes. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please follow this link (https://leta911.org/) and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County. If something happens as it did in Boulder County we want to be able to notify you quickly.