April 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Nebula

Click for Larger image

Recent post

News for Norther Colorado and the world

Thursday, April 28, 2022
Subscribe

Republican War on Freedom

Letter to the Editor from the Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have always touted that they were the party of less government.

When did they become the party of more government?

All about banning or limiting? Limit Disney, limit books, limit voting rights, limit masks, limit vaccines, limit women’s rights, limit gay rights, limit teachers’ rights, limit Black representation, limit local government control, limit school boards’ rights and limit solar energy. Republicans want to make our personal medical decisions for us, police whom we love and what we learn, and attack people striving for a better future instead of focusing on the real issues facing the people of our state like lowering the cost of housing and health care, increasing wages, fighting for equal rights for everyone ensuring Floridians freedoms.

Put it all on a series of billboards!

Print This Post Print This Post
Previous Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

More from this section

Cancun Cruz Is A Creep

Cancun Cruz Is A Creep »

Cancun Cruz is a deplorable dimwit ... Full Story

Tucker Carlson is a Traitor

Tucker Carlson is a »

The unending pathetic parallels between the elderly, anti-American ... Full Story

The GOP is Jonestown

The GOP is Jonestown »

The GOP is anti-vaxxer, but pro-tobacco? ... Full Story

No man will ever be »

Perhaps the Texas GOP should focus its energy on funding schools, ... Full Story