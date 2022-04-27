Republican War on Freedom

Letter to the Editor from the Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have always touted that they were the party of less government.

When did they become the party of more government?

All about banning or limiting? Limit Disney, limit books, limit voting rights, limit masks, limit vaccines, limit women’s rights, limit gay rights, limit teachers’ rights, limit Black representation, limit local government control, limit school boards’ rights and limit solar energy. Republicans want to make our personal medical decisions for us, police whom we love and what we learn, and attack people striving for a better future instead of focusing on the real issues facing the people of our state like lowering the cost of housing and health care, increasing wages, fighting for equal rights for everyone ensuring Floridians freedoms.

Put it all on a series of billboards!