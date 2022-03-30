Cancun Cruz Is A Creep

“If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

— Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina (February 25, 2016)

https://www.cnn.com/2016/02/26/politics/lindsey-graham-ted-cruz-dinner/index.html

It’s long past time for the disgraceful, ridiculously racist, corrupt conservative Republican Senator from Texas, the Canadian-born Rafael “Ted” Cruz to resign. Cancun Cruz is a clueless creep who needs to get lost!

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/texas-winter-storm-death-toll

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is perhaps most infamous – so far – for unforgivably fleeing Texas in favor of the sunny shores of Cancun, Mexico in Texas residents’ time of dire need during a deadly power grid collapse in February of 2021 from a winter storm that killed hundreds of Ted Cruz’s fellow human beings, Texans that Cancun Cruz couldn’t possibly care less about! Clearly, Ted Cruz ONLY cares about himself, which is more than enough reason for this fascist fool to be fired.

But Cancun Cruz outdid his sorry self during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s televised Senate confirmation hearing on March 22 & 23 with Cruz’s blatantly bigoted and purely propagandistic, partisan personal attacks against one of the most qualified and personally impressive candidates ever nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1FElCsjJKqY

Judge Jackson‘s elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court is just one more reason of many to continue to support Democratic President Joe Biden who is continuing to make real Americans proud with his successful presidency, wiping away the remnants of traitor Trump’s orange stain on the White House. Russia fails, and America prevails! (Cancun Cruz does not approve.)

Was Sen. Cruz (R-TX) still angry and upset from being caught on camera in a viral video from March 20, 2022 that displayed Ted Cruz’s embarrassingly elitist, hostile personal behavior unfairly directed at the working class employees of the airport in Bozeman, Montana? Cancun Cruz is a deplorable dimwit.

You would think by now Senator Cruz would possess enough common sense to know he needs to avoid being filmed in airports at all costs, if this cowardly conservative creep Ted Cruz plans on continuing to misrepresent the people of the great state of Texas, that is. But Cancun Cruz just can’t help himself, because Ted Cruz is an idiot, y’all.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA