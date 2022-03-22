“TUCKER CARLSON IS A TRAITOR”

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States…” — Russia’s Department of Information and Telecommunications Support (March 3, 2022) “Leaked Russian Memo”

The unending pathetic parallels between the elderly, anti-American Fox “News” viewing audience and the brainwashed Russian viewers of Kremlin-controlled state media are too obvious to ignore, unless you’re unfortunate enough to be a racist right-wing Republican fool who is both deeply delusional and wrong. First of all, pro-Putin fascist Fox “News” and Soviet-style Russian state media are both almost entirely targeted towards the 85-to-Dead demographic. In other words, their non-stop lies, extremist political propaganda, and psychological warfare are intended for great-grandmas and great-grandpas who may not necessarily be in touch with the present zeitgeist to begin with, which frankly is just a nice way of saying Alzheimer’s Disease.

Now, if you happen to be 85 or older, congratulations! You’ve made it this far, which is an accomplishment in itself. Please don’t be personally offended by the obvious truth or by the fact that I mentioned it. (Far-right faked outrage is so unbecoming.) Some racist, old, brainwashed Russia-loving granny can do her best impression of Dana Carvey’s Church Lady in a letter of response to this esteemed publication if she wishes, but who cares?

Conservative politicians and their far-right fascist Brownshirt brethren (who are now fully in control of the Republican Party after Putin puppet-for-life Donald Trump’s hostile takeover of the GOP in 2016) need to shut up for once about how much they love Vladimir Putin, if they know what’s good for them! Names are being taken, the never-ending video evidence of Trumptarded treason is being archived, and anti-American asses will most definitely be kicked come election time. Who told you traitors to take Russia’s side against the United States of America in the first place? Oh yeah, that’s right, it was Trump.

Sincerely, Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA