No man will ever be pregnant

About a decade ago, I had a client who asked me if I would sign a petition from his church. I asked him what the petition was for. He said it was an anti-abortion petition. I asked him “when was the last time you were pregnant”? He said his wife had had 2 babies. I asked him again “when was the last time you were pregnant”? He said his daughters had ……. I asked him one more time, with emphasis “when was the last time YOU were pregnant”? He said nothing. I told him that I would not sign his petition, as he nor any man would ever have to make that decision. Regardless of his opinion or my opinion about abortion, a man will never be in the position to make such a decision.

Fast forward to now. The Texas State legislature has passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the nation. Since its inception, Texas has had 5444 male legislators. They have had 179 female legislators. The current make up is 132 men (87 R/45 D) and 48 women (13 R/35 D). 114 are over 50 years old (The Texas Tribune). Not ideally considered child bearing age, with the senate averaging over 60 years old. Question : What right do these men have to craft abortion or any other birthing laws, as they will never give birth to a baby?

Here’s how much Texas really cares about kids and women: They rank 50th for insured women; 49th for prenatal care; 34th for baby wellness checks; 44th in school funding per child; 41st in child hunger (Politifact). Like most anti-abortion states, they pretend to love the fetus but the baby/child /mother is on its own.

Perhaps the Texas GOP should focus its energy on funding schools, feeding kids, child and female health care, climate change, discrimination, and poverty instead of removing a woman’s right to make a decision that will affect her for the rest of her life. I guess you can’t get elected in Texas with that platform. Build Back Better could be a good start.

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle, Co.