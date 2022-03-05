The GOP is Jonestown

COVID-19 has killed over 950,000 of us here in the U. S. where we have vaccines, Because there is a loud, moronic minority called the GOP, the evil Republican Party. Those rich, racist, White Supremacist pigs lie about vaccines while they smoke cigars. The GOP is anti-vax, but pro-tobacco? Orange Jim Jones hides out in Mar-a-Lago, hiding from cameras because he’s a lardo. Kool-Aid drinking is the new Olympic sport Republicans will win, unlike when in court. At least the dominoes are lined up to drop. Refusing a subpoena will get you popped! off to jail; Steve Bannon and Giuliani will go, while their legal fees will leave them broke. Against all odds, they’ll lose Senate seats. Time to hear from the Irish poet W. B. Yeats, From his 1920 poem The Second Coming:

“Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the center cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity…”

Sincerely, Jake Pickering Arcata, CA, USA