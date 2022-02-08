Berthoud Fire Calls-February 2022

Incident Report

February 1 – 6

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Cty Road 21 for a 76-year-old woman who fell a couple of days ago and was now unable to get up and move around. The patient was assessed and packaged for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Travel Stop for a 53-year-old man with abdominal pain. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS at which time the patient was walked to the ambulance.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Walk-in medical assist at Station 1 for patient having difficulty breathing. TVEMS was requested, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 2000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue for an 81-year-old man with breathing problems. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to I-25 mm 248 NB for a 4-vehicle accident, one with moderate damage. One patient was transported. All lanes were reopened after the vehicles were towed.

Berthoud Fire assisted TVEMS in the 2000 block of Barela Drive by clearing the driveway and patio of snow to safely get a patient loaded into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 78-year-old male who had lower back pain and needed to be transported. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of Welch Avenue for a 39-year-old female with breathing problems. The crew aided TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of Sunset Court for a pile of wood smoldering. The burn pile was approximately 10” diameter and unattended. The deputy was unable to locate the property owners. The crew applied 750 gallons of water onto the fire and got main pockets of heat cooled. The LCSO deputy on scene stated he would return later to check on the scene and contact the property owners.

Friday, Feb. 4

Squad 61 responded to the 20000 Weld Cty Road 3 for a 44-year-old man having a seizure. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The crew helped with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop to assist with a water leak outside of the building. There was visible water spraying from a mechanical room on west side of building. A malfunctioning back-flow check valve was found. The crew closed the main water shut off valve and was able to stop the leak. The crew got in touch with the business representative and told them the water was shut off, and a plumber would be contacted.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Prairiestar Drive for a 35-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew obtained a blood pressure. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2800 block of W County Road 6 for a cardiac arrest. The crew began performing CPR. TVEMS arrived, and patient care was transferred. The scene was then turned over to LCSO.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Bein Street for a 36-year-old woman with leg pain. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, February 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for an assault. The crew assessed the wound and transferred patient care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was walked to the ambulance.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the intersection of Weld County Road 7 and Highway 56 for a two-vehicle accident. Squad 61 was assigned patient care, and Engine 61 blocked the east bound lane of Highway 56 and checked for hazards. Patients were assessed and refused transport. LCSO began their investigation. Once complete, the crew cleared the roadway of debris and then cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a 35-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Station 1 received a walk-in citizen assist for a person requesting help removing an earring that was stuck on her left ear.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of E Michigan for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of W County Road 10E for a medical on a 62-year-old male. The crew staged in front of the residence. TVEMS entered the residence, determined they did not need assistance, and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Sunday, February 6

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Canyonlands for a one-year-old who was choking. When the crew arrived, the child was no longer in distress or choking. The crew examined the child’s mouth and found no obstruction. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.