Berthoud Fire Calls: December 2023

December 1 – 3

Friday, Dec. 1

Engine 61 responded to the Apple Leaf Assisted Living to assist TVEMS lifting a patient to her feet and place her in her chair. With the patient off the ground and in her chair, TVEMS stated our assistance was no longer needed.

Engine 61 was dispatched to Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with no injuries. Colorado State Patrol was on scene and the crew was on stand-by to assist them. One vehicle was not drivable, waiting on tow truck to arrive.

Engine 61 responded to Wild Honey Dr to a detector call. The crew found two alarms that needed to be cleaned and battery replaced and reset. The homeowner was informed of how to alleviate the problem in the future and the crew cleared the scene.

Engine 62 assisted TVEMS with a lift assist on Gary Drive.

Saturday, Dec 2

Engine 61 was dispatched to Weld County Road 5 for an exterior gas leak. The crew found workers who were installing a fence and had hit a line with a post hole digger. Xcel Energy was notified and arrived on scene to clamp the gas line.

Engine 61 responded to 4th Street for a medical. The crew obtained patient history and baseline vitals until the arrival of TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported.

Engine 61 responded to Interstate 25 for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle was found in the center median with light damage and no injuries. The crew blocked the scene until the Mead Police arrived and the scene was turned over to them.

Engine 61 responded to Berthoud Care and Rehab center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to Interstate 25 for a motor vehicle accident. A pickup truck was found about 30 feet off the shoulder and two people were sitting on the side of the road. Multiple bystanders were on scene providing aid. A large debris field was blocking the interstate. Engine 61 positioned to block the scene and the crew helped TVEMS with loading the patients to be transported to the hospital. The engine remained on scene to assist Colorado State Patrol with traffic control and scene lighting.

Sunday, Dec 3

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to a lift assist for a patient on Gary Drive.

Engine 62 responded to a medical on South County Road 21. The crew helped the patient until the arrival of TVEMS. The patient was transported.

Engine 62 responded to a motor vehicle accident on West County Road 8. A single vehicle was off the roadway in a vehicle, with minor damage and no injuries reported. The crew-maintained traffic control until the arrival of Colorado State Patrol.

December 4 – 10

Monday, Dec. 4

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Winding Brook Drive for a man who had fallen. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Tallgrass Lane for a woman who had fallen in her garage. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

E61 dispatched with P331 to the 800 block of Welch Avenue for medical care. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining history and vitals. The crew loaded the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a woman who had fallen and couldn’t get up. The crew assisted her to her feet and helped her to her chair. She denied injury or need for further assistance.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

No Calls

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Engine 61 with TVEMS to the 1000 block of S. Cty Road 15 for a medical. The crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance and loaded the patient into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to 5th Street for a woman who had fallen and hit her head while walking her dog. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Cty Road 29 for a medical call. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot from ambulance and packaged the patient for transport.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Berthoud Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Wilfred Road for a medical call. The crew prepared the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 800 block of 13th street for batteries to be replaced in smoke detectors that homeowner could not reach.

Engine 61 responded to Loveland to aid in a motor vehicle accident with extrication. The crew cleaned debris from the roadway and secured hazards on the SUV. The engine stayed on scene to block for the tow truck.

Friday, Dec 8

Station 61 assisted with a car seat installation.

Squad 61 assisted with smoke detector problems on Bimson Ave. Batteries were replaced and the homeowner was advised to replace the detectors soon.

Engine 61 and Squad 61 responded to a commercial fire alarm at Campion Academy. The building had been evacuated and nothing was showing. The crew used gas monitors, and nothing was found. Engine 61 reset the alarm panel.

Engine 61 and Squad 61 were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain Avenue and 3rd St. for a police request. When TVEMS arrived the crew was cleared from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the east side of I-25 between Highway 60 and Highway 56 for a grass fire. The crew searched the area multiple times and found nothing.

Saturday, Dec 9

Engine 61 and Squad 61 responded to Jay Place for a medical. The crew assisted the patient until the arrival of TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Sunday, Dec 10

Engine 61 responded with TVEMS to a medical on 1st St. The crew assisted with assessing the patient and helping to load them into the ambulance for transport to the hospital.