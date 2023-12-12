Berthoud Police Blotter: December 2023

December 1 – 3

Friday, December 1

Burglary/Vehicle Theft: 2nd Street – A man entered a business around 05:30 hours in the morning with a key to the front door. The suspect broke down one door inside and stole a 2017 orange Ford Escape. The stolen Escape has a “Blast From the Past” placard on the front plate and no plate on the rear. The male suspect was contacted by phone but was not forthcoming with information and refused to meet. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.

Driving Under the Influence: West County Road 14 – A woman was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, who was trying to prevent her from driving drunk. The woman was observed driving through the parking lot and was contacted by law enforcement. The woman did not perform roadsides consistent with sobriety and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: Mountain Avenue – A man reported that overnight an unknown male stole two leaf blowers that were stored outside the building. This just blows my mind.

Saturday, December 2

Trespass: Sawtooth Mountain Drive – An unknown suspect has been entering a residence along with two other residences under construction through unsecured slider doors and basement windows.

Assist to Colorado State Patrol/Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Northbound Interstate 25 Mile Marker 250 – A truck driven by an intoxicated driver was driving aggressively and crashed into a concrete jersey barrier, caught air, and then landed back in the northbound lanes. The truck crossed all lanes of travel and crashed into an embankment on the east side of the interstate. A female passenger sustained serious injury.

Sunday, December 2

Theft/Curfew Violation: Berthoud – Parents of a 15-year-old brought a suspected stolen bike to Town Hall, their son had in his possession after sneaking out of the house in the middle of the night. Parents have had ongoing issues with the son and requested the son be cited for violating curfew. He was also summonsed into municipal court for the theft of the bike and the School Resource Officer was notified. The owner of the bike was identified the following day and the bike was returned.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

Gift Card Switch Scam: Scammers have been stealing gift cards from store racks, carefully opening them, and replacing the code on the back with their card numbers. They then replace them in the store on the rack so that when someone purchases and activates it, the money goes directly to the scammer’s card, not your recipient.

WHAT YOU CAN DO – Register the card, if optional, and use it as soon as possible. Order the gift card directly from the business rather than taking it off the shelf. If you take it from a kiosk, check carefully to ensure there is no tampering, and take the card from the back of the stack.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

December 4 – 10

Monday, December 4

Failed to Drive In Designated Lane/Motor Vehicle Accident: Grand Market Avenue/North Berthoud Parkway – A male driver merged into another lane and crashed into another vehicle in that lane. That driver was issued a summons.

Identity Theft: South 9th Street – A woman reported she had a credit card opened using her personal information. She is currently not out any money.

Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Fictitious Plates/Warrant Arrest x4: 1st Street – While deputies were searching for a man with four active warrants, a man who matched the description was next to a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle attached to the wanted man. Upon contact, obvious signs of narcotics were observed. After a K-9 alert, a vehicle search yielded misdemeanor amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine. The vehicle also had a fictitious Colorado license plate. The male was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, December 5

Careless Driving/Motor Vehicle Accident: County Road 8/Highway 287 – A male driver misjudged a left-hand turn and struck a stationary truck at this intersection. The driver was issued a summons.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle/Possession of ID Documents/Possession of Financial Devices/Possession of Methamphetamine/Fictitious Plates/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest x6: North County Road 31 – A stolen Budget rental truck was located. Three individuals were contacted and found to have three warrants each. A warrant search was conducted on a camping trailer and financial devices, identification documents, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were located. The recovered stolen rental truck was towed back to the Sheriff’s Office to be processed for further evidence.

Fraud: Cedar Drive – A man reported his identity was stolen, no suspects at this time.

Wednesday, December 6

Child Abuse/Neglect: Berthoud – Parents took their 42-day-old baby to the hospital after the infant reportedly fell from the bed. Other injuries, including several broken bones, were discovered during an evaluation that were inconsistent with the story.

Second-Degree Burglary/First-Degree Trespass/Tampering/Possession of Burglary Tools/Warrant Arrest x3: Meining Road – A man was contacted inside an empty house that was for sale. He was in the process of changing the locks when he was contacted. He told deputies he bought the house but could not provide proof of the purchase. The man also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail. Well, he found a new home for the night, just not the one he wanted!

Second-Degree Criminal Trespass/First-Degree Criminal Trespass/Theft: West County Road 10e – Three unknown males jumped the fence of a towing company and unlawfully entered a vehicle. They took two bags of presumably stolen items. The men also entered an older model Dodge Dart and fled the scene. The reporting party stated the same men had come earlier in the day and attempted to get the vehicle out of the tow yard but could not prove ownership. They provided fraudulent identifications and stated they were from the Denver area.

Criminal Mischief: Mountain Avenue – A woman reported that while she was parked in a business parking lot on Mountain Avenue an individual keyed her vehicle, causing damage to the paint.

Thursday, December 7

Lost Property: West County Road 14 – A woman reported that a gold ring band with a few small diamonds was lost near the TPC golf course. If anyone finds it, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, December 8

Felony Eluding/Second-Degree Kidnapping/Reckless Endangerment/Driving Under the Unfluence/Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue – The driver of a truck struck a parked and occupied vehicle at a restaurant on Mountain Avenue and then fled the scene. Another man jumped into the truck bed to prevent the driver from fleeing, but the driver left. He then returned a short while later. The two got out of the vehicle and got into an argument, the second man jumped back into the truck bed to avoid being run over by the first male. Witnesses said the second man was banging on the rear window and yelling at the driver to stop, but he fled on Mountain Avenue as deputies approached. A short pursuit was initiated in which the driver reached speeds of 80 miles per hour with the second man in the bed of the truck. The first man stopped several blocks later and was found to be intoxicated. No one was injured and there was no property damage. The driver was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, December 9

Warrant Arrest: Grand Market Avenue – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail. This guy got off our naughty list, but who knows if he is off Santa’s Naughty List!

Sunday, December 10

Driving Under Revocation/Driving While Ability Impaired/Speeding: 4th Street/Cedar Drive – A Flock camera alerted to a plate with an associated warrant, the vehicle was located and was observed to be speeding. The wanted party was not in the vehicle; however, the vehicle was being driven by a man who was known to have a revoked driver’s license. The man was stopped and showed signs of impairment. He did not complete standardized roadside testing in a manner consistent with sobriety and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: East Highway 56 – An unknown suspect stole a Dragon Express Train horn kit and walked eastbound under Interstate 25. Oddly enough the suspect was not located or heard.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

Law Enforcement Impersonation: This is ramping up again – Law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, IRS, Social Security, and other government agencies will NEVER call and ask you to pay them money over the phone, via gift card, through a kiosk… They may say you have a bond for your arrest, owe back taxes, your social security number has been used nefariously, etc. What can you do? Hang up!

