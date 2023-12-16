Obituary for Jimmie Goddard

Obituary published on Legacy.com by Howe Mortuary & Crematory on Dec. 15, 2023.

Jimmie Dale Goddard was born February 21st, 1938, in Imperial Nebraska, to Cyril and Gwenn Goddard. Jimmie attended Imperial Grade School and Chase County High School in Imperial Nebraska.

Soon after high school graduation, Jimmie joined the U. S. Air Force on August 27th, 1956, acquiring training for and serving as a Munitions Specialist, until his honorable discharge on August 26th, 1960. His training and service included assignments in: Cannon AFB – New Mexico, Travis AFB – California, Lowry AFB – Colorado, Turner AFB – Georgia, Hahn Air Base near Kirchberg, Germany and finally, Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

Upon discharge, Jimmie and Judy (Acre) Goddard were married and settled in Denver, Colorado, to begin their family. Jimmie’s vocations included serving as a draftsman for Behrent Engineering, then later store operations, management and eventual ownership of Acre Brothers Carpet and Linoleum, the latter spanning 30 years. Jimmie and Judy nurtured a love of the outdoors with their children through many family excursions to the area lakes, the Rocky Mountains and hunting grounds around Sterling, Colorado. Jimmie and Judy divorced in 1985.

Jimmie married Meda Snow in 1986 and retired from the carpet and linoleum business in 1999, relocating from the Denver area to Berthoud, Colorado, in 2002. During retirement, Jimmie remained active in his church and community, serving others with his many talents in carpentry, business operations and landscaping, while continuing to travel with his motor home, to visit family and participate in (and win) various state and national trap shooting competitions.

Jimmie was a valued member and promoter of the Berthoud Gun Club, assisting with store and field operations, and business expansion, including an experiment to reclaim shot for resale. Jimmie also took over the management and leasing of McNeil Reservoir for a period after a close friend and former operator passed away.

Jimmie Dale Goddard passed away at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, Colorado, after a long battle with PMR.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Meda and three children: Michael (Marla) Goddard of Durango, Colorado, Tammy Lutz of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mark (Lisa) Goddard of Denver, and a sister, Joann, of Springfield, Missouri.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Brandon (Mallory) Lutz and Hailey Lutz of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Brenna (Cody) Johnston of Durango, Colorado, Erinn Goddard of Denver, and Jessie (Caylyn) Goddard of Denver, and eight great-grandchildren: Ellie Lutz, Camille Lutz, Sloan Lutz, Syler Johnston, Oakley Johnston, Creede Johnston, Colter Johnston, and Jaylynn Goddard.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 29th, 2023, at 10:30am at Gateway Baptist Church in Loveland. Reception and lunch will follow the service. Arrangements under the care of Howes Mortuary & Crematory in Longmont, Colorado. Interment will be in Imperial, Nebraska, at a later date.