Obituary of Stanley Kaufman

Stanley “Stan” Herbert Kaufman of Milliken, Colorado passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Greeley. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in Sterling, Colorado. A Celebration of Stan’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Sterling, Colorado. Pastor Jeff Hanson will officiate with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Stan was born October 25, 1955, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of Herbert and Florence (Walker) Kaufman. Stan’s life began on a farm in Gering, Nebraska. In 1959 the family moved to a farm in the Iliff/Proctor area where he attended school and graduated from Iliff High School in 1973. Stan began his college career by attending Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, then on to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Stan began his teaching and coaching career in Ovid, Colorado with the Revere School District. He then relocated to Fairplay, Colorado to teach and coach for South Park Schools. From 1986 – 2020, Stan dedicated the remainder of his career to the Berthoud, Colorado community as teacher, coach and athletic director for Turner Middle School and Berthoud High School. Stan was involved in sports during his years at Iliff and was passionate about any type of sport and always welcomed a challenge whether it be playing golf, shooting hoops, pool, ping pong, fast pitch softball, or anything that involved a little competition. He also loved playing cards with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert in 2000, his mother, Florence in 2013, infant brother Darrell in 1945, brother-in-law, Joe Dolan in 2019 and Bridget (Ryan) Kaufman in 2009. Stan is survived by his sister, Sandy Dolan of Greeley; brother Doug and wife Diana of Sterling; niece Michelle Rossman and husband Erin of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nephews Marc Dolan of Wellington; Ryan Kaufman of Broomfield; Brad Kaufman of Mead; great nephews and nieces Easton and Luke Dolan, Maggie and Grant Rossman, Natalie and Drew Kaufman, Alyssa and Emily Kaufman, along with extended family and friends.

In the spring of 2024, a ceremony will be held at Turner Middle School, naming the athletic fields “The Stan Kaufman Athletic Complex” honoring his life and legacy. A large sandstone rock is being placed at the entrance to the fields which will bear Stan’s name and a plaque sharing the story of his life’s work with students, athletes, and the Berthoud Community. Memorial Contributions may be made to “Stan Kaufman Memorial Fund”, Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO, 80751. If you prefer you can google GoFundMe.com and search for Stan Kaufman to contribute to the purchase, setting and engraving of the stone.