Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2023

November 1 -5

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Engine 62 was dispatched to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Engine 62 responded to the 400 block of Lakritz Street for a lift assist.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Gateway Park Drive for a person who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 and TVEM responded to the 1000 block of Wales Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 1 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, Nov. 3

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a person who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of 42nd St SW for an electrical transformer that was smoking. E-61 was greeted by people outside the building who heard a loud pop and smoke coming from the large green transformer. Engine 61 turned the scene over to Xcel Energy.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Coyote Ridge Trail for a medical. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Capitol Reef Ct. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to East Highway 60 for a grass fire. The crew found the remainder of a ditch burn in Weld County that posed no hazard.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to a Grass/Landscape fire in the area of I-25MM 249 NB Lanes. E-61 reported a small grassfire approximately 50’X50’. The crew extinguished the fire.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Meadowlark for a person who had an injured shoulder falling from a bike jump. The patient’s arm was placed in a sling and the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Grand Market Ave for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Doyle Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.