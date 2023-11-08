Berthoud Police Blotter: November 2023

November 1 – 5

Wednesday, November 1

Motor Vehicle Theft/Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: Woodcock Street – Two unknown suspects stole a 2017 white Kia Sportage after arriving in another, likely stolen, white Kia Sorento with stolen plates affixed. A second Kia in the parking lot had its door lock punched likely to steal it as well. This investigation is ongoing.

Burglary/Theft/Criminal Mischief: Heron Lakes Parkway – Over $3,500 in construction tools were stolen from a home under construction sometime over the weekend and then again during the night. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Heron Lakes Parkway – Over $5,000 in construction tools were stolen from another home under construction. Most likely the same suspect as the incident above.

Felony Vehicular Eluding: Highway 287/County Road 4E – A dark-colored 90s Model Toyota was seen speeding southbound at 100 mph in a 65-mph zone. A traffic stop was attempted; however, the vehicle fled. The pursuit was ended for public safety.

Theft: Great Plains Trail – Individuals reported that their former roommate stole several devices from the home while moving out. More follow-up is to be conducted, as there are multiple civil issues between the parties.

Shoplifting/Theft: 2nd Street – A man was caught on security footage shoplifting items from a local business. The man was identified and issued a citation for the theft.

Thursday, November 2

Mental Health Hold: Page Place – A man was contacted in his home after a welfare check was requested. The man was placed on a mental health hold for grave disability and was transported to the hospital.

Possible Domestic Violence/Criminal Mischief/Obstruction of Telephone Services: 42nd St Southwest – A woman reported that several days prior, her boyfriend took her phone and broke it after an argument, and then stopped her from calling Law Enforcement. The woman stated she was currently in a safe place and the investigation is ongoing.

Warrant Arrest: Wagon Bend Road – A driver was contacted after a Flock camera alerted on an outstanding warrant attached to the license plate. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Criminal Impersonation/Criminal Possession of Financial Device/Warrant Arrest x6: 1st Street/Turner Avenue – A male driver was contacted on a traffic stop with three passengers. A probable cause vehicle search led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and many drug paraphernalia, and financial devices not belonging to anyone in the vehicle were found. A female passenger was booked on her warrants and two other individuals were booked in at the Larimer County Jail on warrants and the above charges.

Protection Order Violation/False Reporting: 4th Street – A man called in a welfare check claiming that a man was beating and possibly sexually assaulting a woman. The woman denied that the reporting male had been in contact with her, and the male was protected from the reporting party. A warrant is forthcoming.

False Imprisonment/Domestic Violence: Barela Drive – A woman said her ex-boyfriend stopped his car in front of her car to keep her from continuing to drive. The man admitted to the same. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Friday, November 3

Obstruction of Telephone Service/Domestic Violence: City Lights Lane – A woman called 911 after an argument with her husband. Her husband took control of the phone and hung up. When dispatch called back the man answered and stated that everything was fine. The man was found and arrested the next day for the above charges.

Warrant Arrest: Highway 287/ Berthoud Parkway – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest was contacted at a local business. Seventy-nine grams of methamphetamine and a firearm were found during a search incident to arrest. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, November 4

Distribution of Fentanyl/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances/Obstruction/Warrant Arrest x3: Welch Avenue – A man was contacted for warrants. He was initially uncooperative and fled from the scene on foot southbound and was not apprehended. A vehicle search yielded 47 fentanyl pills, user amounts of methamphetamine, a scale, and drug paraphernalia. A warrant is forthcoming for the added charges for the man.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A male driver drove through a yellow flashing turn arrow and collided with another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Highway 287 on a green light. Injured parties were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Sunday, November 5

Possession of over 6-12 ounces of Marijuana/Uninsured Vehicle: East Highway 56 – A female driver was contacted for displaying Arizona plates that expired in 2017. The woman had implausible travel stories and was distraught during the stop. A K9 sniff led to 185 grams of marijuana in the vehicle along with prescription drugs not prescribed to her. She was issued a summons to court.

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence: 8th Street – A man slammed his wife’s head into the wall during an argument, causing a visible injury. The man left the scene but was found nearby on foot and arrested. Victim’s Advocates were notified to contact the wife.

Voluntary Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – A juvenile male called dispatch wanting to be transported to the hospital for mental health help. An investigation revealed he was stressed over a disagreement with his mother over house rules. The boy was provided a courtesy ride to the hospital for a mental health hold.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

As we approach Veterans Day, we thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice. But not everyone has a vet’s best interests in mind. Whether you left the service decades ago or you are planning your transition to civilian life, scammers will try to get you to send money or share personal information. Scammers also want to get their hands on the valuable benefits you earned through military service. No matter what the story is, only scammers will insist that the only way you can pay is by cash, gift card, cryptocurrency, payment app, or a wire transfer service. These methods make it almost impossible to get your money back, which is why scammers insist you pay that way. Stop. Don’t pay.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.