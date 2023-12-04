Obituary of Kathryn Churchill

Kathryn Churchill Obituary

Kathryn E. Churchill, age 86 of Dalton, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 11, 2023. at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, NE.

Family, friends and anyone that Kathryn was able to reach are invited to Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 2500 N Garfield Ave, Loveland, Colorado on November 25th, 2023 at 2:00 pm to celebrate her life.

She was born on October 11, 1937 to Robert and Clara McConnell in Morrill County, Nebraska. She was a 1955 graduate of the Bridgeport Bulldogs. She married Rev. R. Morris Churchill in 1971. In her time of teaching, she taught at a school in Riverton, Wyoming then started teaching at the elementary school in Berthoud, Colorado, which is where she met Morris. After spending some time at the elementary school, she went to Iran to teach. While she was there, Morris proposed to her through a letter, and managed to get a ring to her through a friend. She moved back in 1971 to marry Morris. She absolutely loved teaching the younger generations whether it be in the elementary schools or within the church where Morris worked.

After 52 years of living in Berthoud, she moved to Dalton, to be with family before passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara McConnell, husband Rev. R. Morris Churchill. sister Anna Lou McConnell, brother Rodney McConnell, stepson John Churchill, brother-in-law Darrell Whittington and granddaughter Stacey Kincaid.

She was survived by a sister Clara May Groves and husband Jerry Groves, brother Norman McConnell and wife Helen McConnell, sister-in-law Jean Whittington, daughter Rebekah Smith, step daughter Victoria Robinette and husband Ted Robinette, grandchildren: Katie Cinnamon and husband Tom Cinnamon, Chelsea Churchill, John Churchill, Gabriel Smith, Katrina Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

