Obituary of Elizabeth Ann Trott

Elizabeth Ann Trott (Betty), 84, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and caring family member to those she held dear.

She was born on February 23, 1939, in Denver, to William Sour Sr. and Eva Sour (LePore). She shared her parents with sisters Janice Frank (Jerry) and Judith Sour, brothers William Richard (Mary) and William Ira, Jr. (Judy).

Her family moved several times with her father’s work, but she spent most of her childhood in Firestone/Frederick and Berthoud, Colorado. She graduated from Berthoud High School in 1957.

Betty met the love of her life, Jim Trott, Sr., when they lived across the alley from each other in 5th grade. Several years after her family moved to Berthoud they reconnected when they saw each other at a dance hall in Estes Park. When Betty and Jim decided to get married, they sat together on the steps of the Catholic Church in Loveland and promised each other that their family would always come first. They married on May 13, 1961, and they kept that promise to each other. Her biggest desire was to have children and grandchildren who she loved and cherished dearly. Betty and Jim shared daughter JoAnn Ross (Rich), son Jim, Jr. (Julie), granddaughter Bobi Gillespie (Kyle), grandsons Lance Trott, Nicholas Turner and J.P. Trott, great grandchildren Kyndra, Lillie and Gage, numerous nieces and nephews and their little dog, Skippy.

Betty was a successful Realtor for more than 40 years. She was valued by her co-workers and clients. She enjoyed her work and the people she met but the most important part of her job was the time it provided her with her family. She loved going to all her kids and grandkids sporting events and many other activities. She loved travel that included family trips to Disney World, Alaska, numerous cruises’ and she spent endless hours playing restaurant games and sharing special jokes with Nick.

Everyone had their favorite meal and cake for their birthday, she created amazing, hand sewn Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren and Christmas was an event that she planned for and worked hard at every year. Holidays were her favorite times and she filled them with traditions and personal touches.

In her later years Betty learned the art of china paintng and made dear friends as a member of Northern Colorado Porcelain Artists. She was a perfectionist and very proud of her own work and was very proud of the painting done by the friends she made there. Most of her work was done on items she created for her family that will always be treasured.

She left us all knowing that we are loved and protected from heaven.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Judith Kay, brother William Richard and his wife Mary, and grandson Nicholas Turner.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on December 17th from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Jim and Julie’s home at 310 Dove Lane, Berthoud.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to www.ramstrength.org to support family’s that are affected by cancer.

