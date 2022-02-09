Berthoud Police Blotter-February 2022

February 1 – 6

Tuesday, February 1

Scam: Caballero Drive – A man reported being scammed out of $820 online while he believed he was purchasing a puppy. The scammers attempted to scam him out of an additional $1200, which the man did not pay.

Wednesday, February 2

Criminal Mischief/Theft: Meadowlark Drive – A business owner reported two gas pumps were forced open and manipulated to remove diesel fuel for free. The suspects appear to be two males in a white Chevy, unknown-style pickup truck. The last incident occurred on 01/29/22 between 11:00 p.m. to 02:00 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Property Damage: 5th Street – A man was plowing behind this address in the alleyway and struck the fence damaging it. The driver was issued a summons.

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – A juvenile was admitted for a mental health hold by his parents. Emergency Room staff identified comments made by the juvenile to harm the high school. No immediate threats were identified, and SROs notified.

Thursday, February 3

Motor Vehicle Accident: 1st Street/County Road 10E – A vehicle was stopped waiting to turn left when another vehicle collided into the back of the stopped vehicle. There were no injuries and the at-fault driver was cited.

Felony Eluding/Warrant x 11/Felony Criminal Mischief/Driving Under Revocation/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Fictitious Plates & Tabs: Spartan Avenue/8th Street – A suspicious vehicle was located with fictitious plates. A short pursuit was initiated and ended with a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The driver and the passenger were found to be in possession of methamphetamine in addition to drug paraphernalia. They also had 11 misdemeanor warrants between them, but only three applied. Damage was done to the Hillsdale Park fence by the suspect vehicle. Both were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Driving Under Revocation: Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A man was stopped for a traffic infraction and found to be driving on a revoked license. Booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: 1st Street – An unknown female wearing a blue jacket stole about $15 worth of snacks from a local business. The clerk said she heard Snickers coming from the suspect as she realized it was Payday because she needed the snacks for her Baby Ruth, but she kept dropping things because she is a Butterfinger, but when she got home and her husband found out what she had done he just cried out Oh, Emma Nam why couldn’t it have been 100 Grand.

Motor Vehicle Theft & Recovery: 2nd Street – A business reported a work truck was stolen with a 35’ PJ gooseneck trailer attached. They had GPS tracking on it which showed it was taken on 02/01/22 at about 01:00 a.m. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office located the truck and trailer along with seven other stolen vehicles and three other stolen trailers, two stolen ATV’s and a stolen dump truck. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday, February 4

Theft: 5th Street – A resident reported four packages were stolen while she was working from home. A security camera was present but it was inoperable.

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue/3rd Street – A man was stopped for an expired license plate and other traffic infractions. A record check of his license showed it was suspended, he was driving without insurance, and he had three outstanding warrants. The driver was subsequently booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Unattended Death: West County Road 6 – A man was found deceased by his wife. Nothing suspicious was noted.

Theft: East Iowa Avenue – A resident witnessed a suspect stealing a bin that had cleaning supplies from her porch. The suspect was wearing a hoodie that appeared to be red and white, pajama pants, and a gray mask.

Saturday, February 5

Driving Under the Influence/Fictitious Registration: North 107th Street/Yellowstone Road – A man was contacted for speeding 103 MPH in a 65 MPH. The man was under the influence of multiple drugs and alcohol. He failed roadsides and refused further testing. He was subsequently booked in at the Larimer County Jail as uncooperative.

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances/Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender/Special Offender/Possession of One or More Identification Documents/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Driving Under Revocation/Found Runaway/Warrant Arrest: 1st Street/Indiana Avenue – Two adult females and a 16-year-old male were contacted for traffic violations. A positive K9 alert led to a search of the car and the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, three fentanyl pills, a .380 handgun, multiple victims’ drivers’ licenses, and social security cards. One of the driver’s licenses was confirmed to be a theft victim from Lakewood. The two adult females were booked. The 16-year-old was taken to the Larimer County Hub to be released to his parents as he was an unreported runaway from Thornton

Sunday, February 6

Motor Vehicle Theft: Mountain Avenue – A yellow and black GMC with no plates was stolen from a local business between 12:17 p.m. and 12:40 p.m.

