Obituary: Nancy Ann Phetteplace

Nancy Ann Phetteplace of Eaton, formerly of Berthoud Colorado, was born to Russell Freeman Price and Doris Lorena Price on April 14th, 1941, at home in Norcatur, Kansas.

She was the oldest of three sisters, preceded in death by Barbara Lee Thrush and survived by Sue Crockett. She graduated from Alameda High School after the family left the farm for Lakewood, Colorado and soon married Ronald J. Phetteplace in 1959. They had three children, Pamela (Terry) Wright, Russel l Phetteplace, and Lora (Thomas) Grandbois. She worked as a postal office clerk and then a school bus driver. Nancy was an accomplished quilter, embroiderer, crocheter, and excellent thrifter. She was a member of an extensive list of women’s groups including Bible studies, Berthoud Hospitality Club, Yarn Yakkers, and the Red Hat Society. Whichever group she attended, she was witness to the love of Christ and an avid prayer warrior. Her heart and joy may be seen in her three grandkids, Levi (Tamara) Gustin, Jesse Gustin, and Caleb (Blake Filo) Gustin.

The family celebrates the addition of Nancy’s first great grandchild, Liam Paul Gustin, born December 15th, 2021, to Levi and Tamara.

Nancy passed away peacefully to join the Lord on Friday evening, March 4, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandkids after a sudden diagnosis of leukemia.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church of Eaton, 1325 3rd Street in Eaton, Colorado.

A livestream/recorded link will follow. https://www.youtube.com/results? search_query=evangelical+free+church+of+eaton

She requested donations be made in her honor to the Ukrainian people through Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

