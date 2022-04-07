Obituary: Anna Lenahan

Anna Marie Eldridge Lenahan, 77, passed away peacefully at Cariad Village Creek Assisted Living in Plano, Texas on March 19, 2022. A long-time resident of Loveland, Colo., Anna moved to Plano in 2020.

Anna was born on December 14, 1944 to Marvin Lee Eldridge and Freda Marie Mensch Eldridge in Leavenworth, Kan. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Eul Estes Fulks. Anna graduated from Eudora High School, Eudora, Kan., in 1962, and married her high school sweetheart, James Michael Lenahan. Mike and Anna lived in Lawrence, Kan., and Rochester, New York briefly before moving to Colorado where they made their home for the next 42 years. They were married for 58 years until Mike’s death in 2019.

Anna worked as a dental and orthodontic assistant in the early days of their marriage before pursuing a career in city government. She worked as City Manager for Dillon, Colo., and later as Town Manager for Berthoud, Colo., before retiring from public service in December, 1998. She then worked as Marketing Manager for Ayers Associates in Boulder, Colo.

Anna and Mike loved Colorado with all the wildlife and outdoor adventure activities. They enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, scenic drives, dancing, visiting with family and friends, and spending time in their beloved mountains. After their retirement, Anna and Mike explored the RV life, travelling to Alaska, Canada, Europe and throughout the United States and wintering in Arizona for many years. Anna will be remembered for her love of family, laughter, playfulness, quick wit, competitive spirit, professionalism, and caring heart. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Marvin, and stepfather, Eul Estes Fulks. She is survived by daughters Kim (Randy) Kohn, Christine (Rick) Adams, five grandchildren, Emily Kohn (Dain) Ussery, Lyndsey Kohn, Hannah Kohn, Megan Adams, and Michael Adams, and two great-granddaughters, Raegan Ussery and Ella Ussery. Other survivors include sisters Mary Eldridge Paddleford, Clara Eldridge Jarmans, Dorena Fulks, and brother Marvin Eldridge. She also leaves sisters-in-law Suzanne Lenahan, Sister Mary Pat Lenahan, SCL, Therese Lenahan, Julie Cogley, and Joan Porter, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the professional staff of Cariad Village Creek Assisted Living for their loving care and support during Anna’s illness. The family requests no flowers and suggests that memorial donations be directed to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas at 4200 South 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 8, 2022 at Allnutt Funeral Service – Hunter Chapel, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colo., 80538. Anna will be laid to rest in Resthaven, Fort Collins, Colo. Go to AllnuttLoveland.com for the full obituary and on-line condolences.