Obituary: Cleon L Wilson

Cleon L. Wilson October 29, 1927 – March 27, 2022

Cleon L Wilson, age 94, passed peacefully on March 27, 2022. Born October 29, 1927, in Boulder, Colorado. He was the oldest son of the late Charles W. Wilson and Iva M. Wilson. He graduated from Maplewood Academy in 1945. He married Alma Ostermiller on June 27, 1948 and the couple had one son, Larry D Wilson.

Cleon is survived by his son, Larry D. Wilson of Berthoud; his grandson, Jeremy and wife Wendy of Berthoud; his grandson, Trenton and wife Elizabeth of Wichita, Kansas; 3 great grandsons, Logan and wife Mercedes of DeSoto, Iowa, Aiden and Zavien of Wichita, Kansas; 3 great granddaughters, Briana and Lexi of Wichita, Kansas, and Lanie of Berthoud; step great granddaughter, Breanna of Berthoud; Great, great granddaughter Everly and great, great grandson Colson Lee–Charles of DeSoto, Iowa.

Cleon is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alma Wilson; his brother, Charles W. Wilson “Chuck” of Arizona; his brother, Compton A. Wilson of Berthoud; his great grandson, Luke Lee-Charles Wilson

Cleon farmed with his dad and brother, Compton. They worked the family farm located east of I-25 at Berthoud. That farm was sold in 2007. Cleon retired from farming himself but oversaw the farming of the original homestead, south of Berthoud. Cleon learned valuable lessons of working hard from his parents. He will always be remembered as a Great Farmer.

Funeral service, Monday, 1:00 p. m., Campion Seventh-day Adventist Church. Viewing prior to the service at the church. Interment, Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cleon L. Wilson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store