Berthoud Fire Calls: April 2022

April 1 – 3

Friday, April 1

Squad 61 responded to the 4000 block of S. Garfield Avenue for a 62-year-old man having breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the Banner Health Clinic for a medical assist and transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a sick person. The crew assessed the patient and obtained a baseline set of vital signs. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS, and the patient was loaded onto a cot for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm250 SB for a four-vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew mitigated hazards and cleared debris from the roadway. The scene was turned over to CSP.

A citizen stopped by Station 61 to report an accident at County Road 13 and Highway 56. The crew found a two-vehicle accident with light damage and all parties out of the vehicles. All occupants reported not having any injuries.

Squad 62 responded to the 900 block of Schofield Road for a 91-year old woman who had fallen. The crew assessed the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Saturday, April 2

Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue for a resident who had fallen. The patient was assessed and reported no injury.

Sunday, April 3

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1200 block of Finch Street for a sick person. The crew helped TVEMS with patient assessment.

Squad 62 responded to the 2300 block of W County Road 10 for a 65-year-old woman who was sick. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient was then loaded onto the pram for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 6300 block of W County Road 4 for a 78-year old man who was feeling sick. The patient was assessed and refused transport.

April 4-10

Monday, April 4

Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Travel Stop for a 61-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot and helped with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Recreation Center for a 50-year-old woman with chest pains. The patient was in the pool area, and she stated that she was feeling better and that she just swallowed water down the wrong pipe. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. The crew assisted with getting a set of vitals. TVEMS no longer needed assistance and cleared Squad 61.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of S. 8th Street for a citizens assist. A woman needed help swapping out her oxygen bottle. The crew showed the woman how to swap her oxygen over, after which she did not require additional assistance.

Citizens assist in the 200 block of 10th Street to assist UC Health transport vehicle with bringing a patient back into the home.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for a 67-year-old man feeling like his arm was going numb. The crew began to obtain a basic history and a set of vitals from the patient. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, April 5

Squad 62 responded to the 4000 block of Beverly Drive for a 61-year-old man with a high fever. TVEMS established patient care, at which time the crew brought in the cot. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist to the intersection of Mountain and 3rd for a vehicle that needed to be jumped. The crew charged the battery for 5 minutes, and the motor started.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 1000 block of Preserve Drive for a 67-year-old man having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, April 6

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of Grays Peak Lane for a 52-year-old woman with abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew aided and placed the cot outside the front door to the residence. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Thursday, April 7

Citizens assist in the block of 600 Canyonlands Street to help change the batteries in a smoke detector on a vaulted ceiling. The crew changed the battery in the detector, the system was tested and checked.

Friday, April 8

Berthoud Fire responded to the 20000 Weld Cty Road 3 for a 44-year-old man having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BC-61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Navajo Place to change batteries in smoke detectors. While completing, the crew found a defective CO detector, and the homeowners were advised to purchase a new one.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of 6th Street for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assessed the patient. The crew then assisted with lifting the patient back onto the bed.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 1100 block of S County Road 27E for a wildland fire. This was a small grass fire being attended by an individual with a garden hose. The crew utilized a booster reel to assist with knock down, which was completed quickly on the 100×100’ fire. Crews began mop up of any remaining hot spots.

Saturday, April 9

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for an illegal burn. The crew found a fire burning in the backyard. The crew informed the homeowner that the fire would need to be extinguished since there was a red flag warning for the area and burning of trash or yard debris was not allowed. The homeowner was cooperative, and the fire was extinguished.

Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Travel Stop for a person who was having a seizure. LCSO was attending to the patient. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded for transport for further evaluation at a local hospital.

Sunday, April 10

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of 4th Street for a person with breathing problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist in the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane to help change out a smoke detector in the home.