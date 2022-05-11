Berthoud Fire Calls: May 2022

Incident Report

May 1- May 8

Sunday, May 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Alpine Drive for a person who had fallen. The patient was evaluated and lifted into a chair. The family refused transport, and TVEMS cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the 1500 block of Alpine Drive to help TVEMS with lifting a patient to a cot.

Monday, May 2

Had numerous calls for CO detector activations due to power outages.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 59-year-old woman having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care at which time the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 6th Street for a 78-year-old woman feeling dizzy. The crew found TVEMS obtaining vitals, and they assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 626 responded to the 4000 block of Karen Court for a burn pile that a neighbor was concerned about. The crew located a burn pile approximately 6×6 with mostly coals and no flames by the time crew arrived. Command explained the dos and don’ts of the burning process and advised homeowner to obtain a burn permit in future burns.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of S. 5th Street for a 49-year-old woman with severe abdominal pain. The crew helped the patient to the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, May 3

Squad 61 dispatched to a service call in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue. The informed the crew that she had a smoke detector beeping. The crew changed the battery in the smoke detector and tested it, and it was fully operable.

Medical assist for a 20-year-old male in the 300 block of W. Hill Drive. The crew began taking patient assessment when TVEMS arrived on scene. Command was transferred, and Squad 61 cleared.

Police request to the 15000 block of N. 95th Street for a man who had crashed into the ditch. Patient was conscious and alert. The crew walked the patient to the ambulance where he was checked out and transported.

Wednesday, May 4

Squad 62 responded to the 3000 block of Arleigh Drive for an 85-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew obtained vitals and retrieved the cot to load the patient into the ambulance. She was transported to a local hospital.

Thursday, May 5

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 10-month-old boy choking. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to a bonfire in the 4000 block of S. Arthur Avenue. The crew found a bonfire in the backyard. E61 informed the property owner that unincorporated Larimer Cty was a in a burn ban and the fire needed to be extinguished at once. The owner was cooperative and put the fire out with a garden hose.

Friday, May 6

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 MM 250 southbound for a single vehicle accident with moderate front end damage and air bag deployment. The driver was checked by TVEMS and completed patient a refusal form. The crew put some absorbent down for a small amount of coolant on the ground. A tow truck removed the vehicle.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 600 block of Sundown Court for a 40-year-old woman having a seizure. The crew helped TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 62 responded to the 700 block of Big Oak Court for a 75-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was helped up and patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 1st Street for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle had hit the south side of the Conoco building. The vehicle was not into the building, and the intrusion appeared to be less than 1-foot. The crew checked the building for damage, which appeared to be limited to the partition wall and some contents inside. There was no damage to any gas, water or electrical components, and all structural members were in place. LCSO remained on scene until a building inspector arrived.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of W County Road 8 and N Highway 287 for a two-vehicle accident. All parties reported no injuries. The crew remained on scene until the arrival of LCSO.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a 72-year-old woman who had passed out. The patient was breathing and alert when the crew arrived. TVEMS began patient evaluation and recommended transport for further evaluation. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of 4th Street for a patient who was sick. TVEMS initiated patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Saturday, May 7

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 6th Street for a 31-year-old man who was having a diabetic seizure. TVEMS began patient evaluation. After a few minutes, the patient became fully responsive, and levels were within normal limits. The patient did not want to be transported to the hospital.

Citizen assist at Station 61 for a car seat installation.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 6900 block of W County Road 8E for a single bicycle rider down. Larimer County Parks was on scene reporting a laceration to the side of the head. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and packaging for transport.

Sunday, May 8

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of Glacier Avenue for a 26-year-old woman who was sick. The crew began patient evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street for an 80-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS evaluated the patient and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.