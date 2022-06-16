Berthoud Fire Calls: June 2022

June 1 – 5

Wednesday, June 1

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Humboldt Peak Lane to help the homeowner with changing the smoke detector batteries.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1000 block of 1st Street for a medical on a 63-year-old man. The crew found the patient lying on the floor in a backroom, conscious and breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Thursday, June 2

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of W. County Road 6 for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance and loaded the patient for transport to a hospital.

Friday, June 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical call on LCR 15 for a patient having breathing problems and chest pain. The crew assisted with patient care and loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call for an allergic reaction in a 3-year-old boy on Woodcock Street. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to an unconfirmed residential structure fire on Highway 56 and WCR 3. The crew found a pig roast/bonfire that was under control. The crew felt there were no concerns and then left the scene to the property owner.

Saturday, June 4

Engine 61 and P351 responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-25 at mile marker 250 SB. A single car was found with minor damage, no injuries.

Squad 61 responded to a patient who had fallen on WCR 10 and Sparrow Hawk. The male patient was found lying on the ground next to a flatbed trailer. The crew set up patient care until the arrival of TVEMS. Squad 61 helped with back boarding the patient and placing him into the ambulance.

Squad 61 assisted TVEMS with a lift assist at Berthoud Living Center.

Squad 61 responded to a medical call for a person who had fainted on 4th St. and Mountain Ave. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded with TVEMS to a medical call for a person with breathing problems on 3rd Street. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew retrieved the cot and helped with loading the patient for transport to the hospital.

Sunday, June 5

All Berthoud units responded to a patient who was reported as entrapped by paving machinery on I-25. When the crew arrived, they found the patient on the roadway, no longer entrapped by the machinery. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. Squad 61 and E-61 assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to a medical call on Westport Ave. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and helped load the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 responded for a faulty smoke detector on Goose Hollow Road. The crew helped the homeowners with a new smoke detector.

June 6 – 12

Monday, June 6

Engine 62 responded to the 100 block of S. Cty Road 23 for an 81-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluating the patient, standing her up, and walking her to the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Humboldt Peak Lane for an 80-year-old man who had fallen and needed help back up. The crew assisted with helping the patient back up and was cleared by TVEMS.

Engine 62 responded to Aspen Drive for a 67-year-old woman with breathing difficulty. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with walking the patient to the ambulance and loading for transport.

Engine 61 and 616 responded to the 10000 block of Yellowstone Road for an outside fire. Reporting party stated the fire was out. They just wanted us to come out and make sure. The crew was met outside by the homeowner who stated she was trying to kill weeds with hot cooking oil the night before. She stated she could smell smoke last night but did not know her potting soil was on fire was until she checked in the morning. The fire was burning on the side of the garage but had not extended due to the fact the garage was masonry construction. The crew used long handled tools to scrape all the potting soil away from the garage and then proceeded to water it down and mix it in to ensure no hotspots remained.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, June 7

Citizens assist in the 100 block of E. Colorado Avenue for assistance changing smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street for an 87-year-old woman with neck pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, June 8

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Chaparro Circle for an 88-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS was evaluating the patient while the crew retrieved the cot and prepared the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue for a 92-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Welch Avenue for a 67-year-old man with a laceration. TVEMS and the crew prepped the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, June 9

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Tundra Avenue for an 87-year-old man who was immobile and could not get up. TVEMS provided patient care, and the crew retrieved the cot and loaded the patient for transport.

Squad 61 assisted TVEMS with loading of a patient with breathing problems for transport in the 1000 block of Chaparro Circle.

Friday, June 10

Engine 61 responded to Sioux Drive for an odor inside a residence. The crew found an evacuation in progress and entered the house with four gas detectors. There was no smell of gas present in the house. The upstairs and basement were cleared room by room with the monitor and there were no signs of hazards. The crew reported the meter was functioning properly. The homeowner said the smell was of carbon in nature and was coming from the furnace room. The furnace was buzzing from a bad relay on the motherboard. The firefighter turned off power to the furnace and suggested to the homeowner that a technician come out and service the furnace before turning it back on. While clearing the house of hazards the crew also found an out of service CO/smoke detector in the basement. The crew replaced the battery and tested the house alarm system to ensure proper function.

Squad 61 responded to Marshall Place for an unresponsive 68-year-old male. TVEMS assumed patient care and performed CPR. After life saving measures were unsuccessful, the patient was pronounced deceased.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 62 responded to the 900 block of Schofield Road for a 91-year-old woman who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Citizens Assist to replace smoke alarm batteries in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

Engine 61 responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bunyan and 1st St. One driver was injured, and the crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported.

Saturday, June 11

BC61 assisted Loveland Fire with a structure fire on Ralston Creek Drive in Loveland.

Engine 61 responded with TVEMS to a medical call on Ranchhand Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.

BFPD responded to a gas odor inside a residence on W County Road 8E. The gas monitor was used and confirmed that the house was clear of hazards.

Engine 61 assisted with a medical call on Wilfred Road. The patient was transported.

Sunday, June 12

BFPD crew helped a homeowner on Alpine Ave with smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 responded to Massachusetts and Turner Ave for a report of a tree limb that had fallen onto a powerline causing smoke. The crew-controlled access to the area until Xcel Energy personnel arrived.

Squad 61 responded to Mt. Meeker Ave to help a homeowner with a smoke detector malfunction. The batteries were changed, and the system was then checked and working correctly.