Berthoud Teen missing in Rawah Wilderness

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Spencer has been found safe. More details to follow.

On July 14, 2022, at approximately 1:53PM, searchers located Spencer Hallman, tired and dehydrated, but otherwise safe. He is being escorted out of the wilderness area on horseback by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Posse. He was found off the trail, approximately 5 miles from the West Branch Trailhead.

In addition to the agencies listed in the original release, UCHealth Tactical EMS and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Initial Attack Module assisted in the search and rescue efforts. There were also multiple other search and rescue agencies from around the state preparing to assist that were stood down.

*************************************************************************************************

Date: 7/14/22

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is leading the search for a missing 14-year-old boy who wandered away from his camping group in the Rawah Wilderness in remote northwest Larimer County. The group leader sent an SOS signal from a GPS device shortly after 9:00 p.m. on July 13 and the GPS company contacted LCSO communications. The group leader reported the boy was last seen around 4:30 p.m. not far from their campsite. The group searched for the boy and sent the SOS signal when they could not find him.

Spencer Hallman is 14 years old and lives in Berthoud. He is 4’8” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange/grey/blue shirt, blue pants, and hiking boots.

The search location is a 6.2-mile hike northwest of the West Branch Trailhead on County Road 103 in the Laramie River Valley. Last night’s search was conducted by UCHealth LifeLine using thermal imaging and night vision, but Spencer was not located.

Before sunrise this morning, teams began hiking in to search for Spencer. Searchers include LCSO Emergency Services and deputies, LCSO Posse, Larimer County Search and Rescue (with a dog team), Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, and UCHealth LifeLine. LCSO has also requested assistance from Civil Air Patrol and Colorado Search and Rescue Association for dog teams and an additional 30 ground personnel. Drones are also being deployed as weather permits.

Currently, volunteers are not being asked to help with this search. If you have information regarding Spencer’s whereabout or see him, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or 911.