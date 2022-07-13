Berthoud Police Blotter: July 2022

July 1-3

Friday, July 1

Unattended Death West County Road 4 – A woman passed in her sleep; hospice was scheduled to come out later that day.

Saturday, July 2

Obstruction/Violation of a Protection Order/Mental Health: North Berthoud Parkway/CR 14 – A man was parked on Berthoud Parkway and throwing items onto the roadway and chasing people along the sidewalk. Once contacted, the man was uncooperative with commands and ran away. Once enough deputies were on the scene, containment was set up as probable cause was developed for a violation of a protection order charge, as a witness had seen the man banging on the door of a protected party from which he is restrained, and his vehicle was across the street from the address. The man was taken into custody uncooperative and was restrained by multiple deputies. He was medically cleared at the hospital and was booked uncooperative.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue – A vehicle was struck in the parking lot of a business. The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored BMW X3.

Restraining Order Violation: Mountain Avenue/2nd Street – A vehicle was stopped for traffic infractions, and it was found that the driver had a protection order in place restraining him from the female passenger. The driver was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, July 3

Attempted Homicide/Vehicular Assault/Driving Under the Influence: Grand Market Avenue – Following an argument at a family party, a man intentionally lined his truck up and then struck another man who was walking away on the sidewalk, throwing him 24 feet. Search warrants were executed at the scene and an arrest warrant was issued for the driver of the vehicle.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://leta911.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

July 4 – 10

Monday, July 4

Found Child: Berthoud – A non-verbal child with autism was found by citizens wandering toward a park in bare feet and a diaper. Deputies had no information about the child so an ambulance transported the child to the hospital for a hold with Child Protective Services in route to meet the child there. A woman was found on a search of the neighborhood and she identified the boy as her son. The woman had put her son down for a nap and he exited out a window. She was very upset and thankful.

Warrant Arrest x2: Meadowlark Drive – A man was contacted by Longmont Police Department and custody was transferred to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for booking at the Larimer County Jail.

Driving Under the Influence: Yellowstone Road – A man was contacted for traffic violations in Larimer County. He failed voluntary roadside sobriety tests and was booked in at the Larimer County Jail for driving under the influence.

Tuesday, July 5

Vehicle Theft: West County Road 14 – A woman reported that her 2013 light green Kia Soul was stolen from her house between 5:00 am and 11:00 am. The plate was run in Broomfield around 4:00 pm. Currently under investigation.

Warrant Arrest: West County Road 14 – The reporting party from the vehicle theft in the above incident was found to have an outstanding warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Lost Property: South County Road 21 – A man called and reported that he lost his soft-sided briefcase while driving somewhere between the intersection of South County Road 21 and Yellowstone Road and Highway 287. If found, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 6

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A woman was contacted at a local business and was found to have an outstanding warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail without incident.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Berthoud Parkway & Grand Market Avenue – A male driver was struck by a red Toyota 4-Runner in the roundabout. The 4-Runner was driven by a middle-aged white female and last seen driving northbound on Taft Avenue at Highway 402.

Theft: Memory Lane – A contractor paid a man over $4,500 for drywall several weeks ago. The man spent the money on personal items instead of on drywall materials and did not have any intentions of using the money for drywall. The man does have a history of similar thefts and frauds. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Recovery/Aggravated Vehicle Theft/Possession of Controlled Substances: West County Road 14 – The Boulder Police Department located the stolen Kia Soul from the night prior and also located the suspect. The suspect was turned over to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for a probable cause arrest of aggravated vehicle theft. During a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The man was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, July 7

Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Highway 287 – A male driver changed lanes in a heavy rainstorm and hit the front bumper of a truck in the other lane causing the other driver to spin. His vehicle then contacted two other vehicles and caused another truck to go off the road and roll on its roof. There were no injuries, and two vehicles were towed. The at-fault driver was cited.

Criminal Mischief: Skimmer Street/Petrel Street – A group of unidentified juveniles wrote on playground equipment with a sharpie. Currently under investigation.

Lost Property: 7th Street – A Sony Cybershot digital camera was lost near the picnic tables at Berthoud Park at 200 7th Street. If located, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, July 8

Burglary/Theft: Meadowlark Drive – At 4:05 a.m. a white male in his early to mid-twenties broke into the entrance of a local business and stole a bottle of whiskey from within the store. The suspect was then picked up by an unknown vehicle on Meadowlark Drive adjacent to the store. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Lake Avenue – A woman reported that a male driver collided with her parked car and then left the parking area. She stated that the man cursed at her and would not roll down his window to speak to her, then drove over the curb when he left the parking area. The man was later contacted by a deputy. Due to conflicting information, a citation was not issued; however, insurance information was gathered and exchanged.

Eluding/Driving Under Revocation/Habitual Traffic Offender/Careless Driving/Felony Warrant: 42nd Street Southwest – A man eluded deputies on a scooter before crashing into a water-filled drainage ditch and then attempting to swim away. He was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Eluding/Stolen Vehicle: Berthoud Parkway/South Highway 287- A stolen 1999 Mazda Pickup truck was located driving on Highway 60 and a vehicle stop was attempted. The stolen vehicle recklessly drove through the property and back onto Highway 60. The vehicle drove onto a dirt track road from County Road 11 into a field which the pursuing patrol vehicles did not follow, due to the field being irrigated. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on County Road 13 from the field towards Highway 60. The driver and passenger were two Hispanic male adults with heavily tattooed bodies. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Warrant Arrest x2: East Highway 56 – A woman was contacted in a vehicle and found to have two active warrants. She was then booked into jail.

Saturday, July 9

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the Weld County Jail.

Sunday, July 10

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the Weld County Jail.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://leta911.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.