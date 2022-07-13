Berthoud Fire Calls: July 2022

July 1 – 3

Friday, July 1

Engine 62 responded to a medical call on Singing Waters Ct. for a woman who had fallen and was found lying in the bushes up against the house. The crew began obtaining vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS once they arrived. The patient was loaded for transport to the hospital.

BFPD responded with TVEMS to a medical call on Talons Reach Run. The woman was ill and was transported to the hospital.

BFPD assisted a citizen with a smoke detector on Cowbell Drive.

Saturday, July 2

Squad 2 dispatched to a cardiac arrest/death on LCR 4. The patient was deceased.

Squad 1 assisted a citizen on Kansas Ave with a faulty smoke detector.

Engine 61 dispatched to an unconfirmed wildland fire on Yellowstone Road. The property owner was completing an agriculture burn but the crew found that the piles were out of burn compliance. The crew advised the homeowner of the burn restrictions, and the owner extinguished the fire.

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to 2nd St for a person who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with the patient care and then cleared the scene.

Engine 62 responded to a medical call on Meining Rd for a sick person. The crew took command until TVEMS arrived. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 3

BFPD and TVEMS were dispatched to 6th St. for a diabetic medical problem.

Squad 61 assisted TVEMS with a medical call on W. CR14.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to Grand Market Ave. for a woman patient having breathing difficulties. The patient was transported.

Engine 62 responded to a medical call for seizures on Glen Drive. The crew transferred the patient care to TVEMS. The patientBerthoud Fire Protection District

July 4 – 10

Monday, July 4

Engine 61 responded to the Apple Leaf Assisted Living on 1st Street for an 87-year-old woman with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 616 dispatched to the 900 block of Meadowlark Drive for an 88-year-old woman not feeling well and wanting to be transported to a local hospital. TVEMS arrived on scene and took patient control. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for an 88-year-old with heart problems. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Breckenridge Drive for an 87-year-old woman for fainting. TVEMS initiated patient care and the crew assisted with preparing the patient for transport.

Engine 616 responded to the 400 block of Ellie Way for a 99-year-old woman. The patient was laying on the couch in the living room. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 600 block of S. County Road 23 for a 71-year-old woman who had fallen in the barn. The patient said she needed help up due to having bad knees. The ambulance crew remained on scene to document a patient refusal form.

Engine 616 arrived on scene of a grass fire in the 18000 block of Weld County Road 3. The approximately ¼ acre fire was in light flashy fuels including scrub brush and a group of trees torching and spreading moderately to the west. The crew began attacking the fire with a quick knock down and cause of ignition has not been determined. The crew was able to confirm all hot spots were extinguished.

Tuesday, July 5

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue for an 85-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker for a carbon monoxide (CO) detector issue. A chirping detector was found in the basement. The crew Informed the homeowner that they would have to buy a new detector as the battery in the unit had leaked and the detector was no longer serviceable. All smoke detectors were tested and indicated normal operation.

Citizens assist for a car seat installation at Station 2.

Thursday, July 7

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 62 responded to the 300 block of Goose Hollow Road to replace a battery in homeowner’s smoke detector. The crew found the detector and determined it had reached the end of life. The homeowner will let us know when they purchase a new one, then a time can be set up to install it.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Humboldt Peak Lane for an 80-year-old man who slipped and fell and needed a lift assist.

Friday, July 8

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 73-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 arrived on scene with TVEMS for a patient who had fallen.

BFPD assisted with a medical call on W. County Road 14. TVEMS arrived and assumed the patient care.

Engine 62 responded to Nebraska Ave. for a female who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with the patient care and helped load the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Squad 61 assisted a homeowner on Hubble Street with their smoke alarms.

BFPD assisted Loveland Fire with a commercial structure fire on Eisenhower Blvd in Loveland.

Squad 61 responded to a medical call for a 90-year-old man on Meining Road. TVEMS arrived and assumed the patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient to be transported.

Engine 62 responded for a sick person on Paramount Drive. The crew began the patient care and transferred the care to TVEMS when they arrived. The patient was transported.

Squad 61 dispatched to a medical call on Great Plains Ave. A woman had been bitten by a dog and was assessed by TVEMS. The fire crew helped with moving the injured dog into the car to be taken to the vet.

Saturday, July 9

BFPD responded to a confirmed residential structure fire on Highway 60 and Weld County Road 7. Loveland Fire and Rescue and Front Range Fire assisted with fire extinguishment. After the fire was extinguished, overhauled, and turned over to investigators, the crews turned the property back over to the owner.

Squad 61 responded to a medical call for a person with seizures on W. County Road 8. The crew helped TVEMS with loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to Berthoud Drug for a female who had fallen and was unconscious. The crew assisted with the patient care and loading her to be transported.

Sunday, July 10

Squad 61 dispatched to a medical call on 9th St. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded in the ambulance to be transported.

Squad 62 responded with TVEMS to a medical call on S. COUNTY Rd 21 for an 80-year-old man. The crew assisted with the patient care and then cleared the scene.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to a medical call on Martingale Drive for a 45-year-old female. The crew helped with patient care and loading to be transported.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on 7th St. The crew aided TVEMS with the patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to a medical call for an elderly male who had fallen. The patient only needed help with a lift.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on S. Highway 287. The crew found 3 vehicles off the road, but none were involved in an accident. It appeared to be a disabled vehicle that was attended by people on scene.