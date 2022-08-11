Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2022

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Reports

August 1 – 7

Monday, Aug. 1

Engine 62 responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a 15-year-old girl who was having a seizure. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing vitals and obtaining a history. The patient was then packaged and loaded for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of Glen Drive and Maureen for a 38-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded the W. Cty Road 12 area for the fire that had occurred the previous day. The fire reignited, burning about another ¼ acre and was burning down hill of the east flank. Crews used a direct attack with hose streams on the perimeter. Once the perimeter was controlled the fire was 100 percent extinguished.

Engine 61 responded to the 23000 block of Cty Road 3 to assist TVEMS for a patient transfer to a local hospital.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Squad 61 responded to Sun River Road for a 92-year-old man who was having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 5th Street for a 71-year-old man having a stroke. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation on 2 different cars.

Wednesday Aug. 3

Single motor vehicle accident in the middle of 4th Street. This was a vehicle rollover with an engine compartment on fire. One female was removed, conscious and breathing. The 19-year-old female refused medical treatment and was turned over to LCSO. The vehicle fire was extinguished, and a tow company was notified.

Citizens assist to the 1000 block of 6th Street for a smoke detector battery replacement in the hallway and in the bedroom. Both detectors were tested and functional.

Engine 62 responded to Sky View campground for a man who needed medical attention. The Larimer Cty Parks Unit walked the patient to the Engine so vitals could be obtained along with history. TVEMS pulled up on scene and assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot and assisted the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Citizens assist in the 100 block of E. Indiana Avenue for a battery replacement in a smoke detector. All alarms tested and working properly.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of E. County Road 4 for a 75-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Citizens assist in the 2000 block of Elmwood Drive to change smoke detector batteries. It was just a preventative measure, no current issue with detector.

Friday, Aug. 5

BFPD responded to Biffle Court to assist LCSO and TVEMS with a medical call. After patient assessment the crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Engine 62 responded to a medical call on Talons Reach Run. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient and then loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with a medical for a person with breathing problems on South Iowa St. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to a two-vehicle accident on N. Highway 287 and West County Rd 8. Both vehicles sustained light damage. All parties involved refused any medical evaluations. The crew checked for hazards and provided traffic control until all vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Sunday, Aug 7

Squad 61 responded to a motorcycle accident on Interstate 25, south of MM 250. A single motorcycle was found on the side of the road with its driver sitting on the road. Care was initiated by a firefighter from LFRA. The patient was evaluated and loaded for transport.

BFPD dispatched to a residential structure fire on Southview Road near Bennet and Eagle Pass Road. The Batallion Commander sized up a medium residential structure needing full attack involvement with an outside-in fire coming from the patio on the north side of the house. The house was unoccupied, the doors were locked, and two dogs could be seen in the house. The door was kicked in and the two large dogs exited the structures. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority assisted with the fire attack. Most of the roof was burned, the ceiling collapsed and water damage from hoses and rain damaged the interior of the house, most of the structure was damaged. With the help of the rain the fire was extinguished. BFPD crews continued a fire watch throughout the night.