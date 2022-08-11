Berthoud Police Blotter: August 2022

August 1 – 7

Monday, August 1

Theft: Mountain River Road, a resident called to report a 25’ Gooseneck PJ Trailer had been stolen from the driveway.

Violation of a Protection Order: Jenny Lane, a 37-year-old female violated the protection order with her husband by sending messages to him. She was found in Loveland and booked.

Fraud: Horseshoe Circle, a resident called and said he was a victim of antivirus scam. Not out any money. Can’t someone invent an “antiscam virus”?

Tuesday, August 2

Unattended Death: 4th Street, a resident was found deceased by his sister. He had been sick recently and nothing suspicious was noted. Condolences to the family.

Vehicle Crash / DUI: 4th Street, a 19-year-old woman crashed into a parked car and rolled her SUV onto its side, and it caught on fire. The woman did not complete roadsides consistent with sobriety. Booked.

Wednesday, August 3

Mental Health Hold: Welch Avenue, Summitstone requested deputies to respond to this location where a woman was suicidal. The woman was out front covering herself with dirt. Transported by deputies to the hospital for evaluation.

Traffic Hazard: Hwy 287 & Berthoud Parkway, a box full of nails fell from a vehicle and dumped nails all over the highway. Berthoud Streets Department came out and cleaned up the mess. I guess you could say the streets guys nailed it.

Suspicious Circumstances: Water Avenue, a man said he got permission from Jesus to collect scrap wood. He showed the deputy the scrap wood in his vehicle. Deputies called the site supervisor who said that this man is not supposed to be there. The supervisor did not want to press charges this time and allowed him to keep the scrap wood he currently had but said he would want to press charges in the future. I think the supervisor was outranked on giving the guy permission to collect the scrap wood.

Thursday, August 4

Vehicle Trespass: N. Berthoud Pkwy (Berthoud Reservoir Park), a man and woman were paddle boarding at Berthoud Reservoir and when they came back to their car, they noticed that the car had been entered and the man’s backpack had been stolen from the trunk of the car.

Friday, August 5

Mental Health/ Detox Hold: Biffle Court, a woman was contacted after her family began receiving text messages from her asking them to watch over her 20-year-old daughter. The woman was intoxicated and admitted to taking numerous shots of alcohol and mixing several antidepressants. She later admitted she was trying to be with her son, who died 7 years ago. Off to the hospital for evaluation.

Saturday, August 6

Hit And Run: Green Wood Drive, a 21-year-old resident struck an unattended/parked vehicle at this location then fled to his home in the neighborhood. Summons issued.

Sunday, August 7

Structure Fire: Southview Road, deputies helped fire departments with a house fire. No homeowners were present at the time of the fire and fire investigators are still investigating the cause.

Vehicle Crash / Disregarded Traffic Control: Hwy 56 / Hwy 287, a driver failed to stop for a red light as he traveled west and into the path of another vehicle who was traveling north and crashed. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, no injuries. The driver was cited.

Detox Hold: S 9th St, a resident called a nurse’s hotline for her being intoxicated. Upon contact with the woman, it was discovered she fell backwards hitting her head and knee. Medical transported due to intoxication level and head injury to the hospital and placed on a detox hold.