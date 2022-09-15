Berthoud Police Blotter: September 2022

September 1 – 4

Thursday, September 1

Fraud / Suspicious Circumstances: Mountain Avenue, a credit union called and stated a young girl lost her wallet in Longmont, and someone used her debit card. Later that same day a man called the credit union and stated he found this girls wallet and wanted her information to meet with her. No information was given by the credit union, but they did get his phone number. Deputies met with the man and retrieved the wallet and Longmont PD is investigating him for the debit card use. Wallet returned to the owner. Give me a young girls information so I can meet with her. Ain’t going to happen pal! Where’s Dateline’s Chris Hansen when you need him?

Friday, September 2

DUI / Speeding / Open Container: Hwy 287, a driver was stopped for doing 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. Refused roadsides. Blood draw and booked. A speeding drunk, nothing bad could happen here.

Eluding /Motor Vehicle Theft /Burglary / Driving Under Revocation: / Expired Plates / Reckless Driving: 3800 E HWY 56, a male driver and an unknown female passenger eluded in a black 99 GMC Jimmy. Pursuit was terminated on southbound I25. The male suspect was observed approaching other vehicles in the Loves parking lot in what appeared to be a narcotics exchange prior to the pursuit. The man has 3 warrants out for his arrest also. Another warrant is forthcoming.

Saturday, September 3

Vehicle Crash / Hit & Run / Following Too Close / No Valid Driver’s License: N Berthoud Parkway / Hwy 287, a driver collided into the back of another vehicle at this intersection. The man left the scene and drove through multiple neighborhoods trying to lose the other driver who was following him. The man was stopped by deputies and lo and behold he did not have a valid Driver’s License. He was cited.

Fictitious Plates: 3800 E Hwy 56, a female driver was contacted for fictitious plates on her vehicle. Summons issued.

Sunday, September 4

Driving Under Revocation – Habitual Traffic Offender / Speeding: Hwy 287 / County Road 8, a male driver was stopped for speed and found to be Revoked – HTO. The man was cited and provided with a Proof of Service of the status of his license.

Verbal Disturbance: 8th Street, one of our frequent flyers was yelling at patrons in a Business at this location. The man left on foot with his dog and when deputies attempted to speak to him, he just yelled profanities at them and continued to walk away.

Habitual Traffic Offender: 3800 Hwy 56, a male driver was contacted on a traffic stop and found to be a Habitual Traffic Offender. Booked.

Felony Warrant / Possession of Schedule I & II / Paraphernalia / Fictitious Plates: 3800 E HWY 56, a man and woman were contacted in a truck with stolen number plates. A search found methamphetamine & paraphernalia. The woman had a felony warrant and was transported to the Weld County Jail. The man was cited and released on scene.

September 5 – 11

Monday, September 5

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a 24-year-old Ft. Collins man was contacted and found to have a warrant for his arrest. Booked.

Warrant Arrest / Eluding / Conspiracy to Elude / Obstructing Peace Officer / Fraud / Paraphernalia /Fictitious License Plate: Berthoud Bypass & Hwy 287, a 44-year-old Loveland woman eluded as the driver with an unknown passenger from a traffic stop. Both parties bailed on foot within 200 meters of the driver’s home in Loveland. A K9 track led to this address. Subjects at this house provided written permission to search the house and property which resulted in 3 other men being arrested on outstanding warrants. Warrant forthcoming for the driver who was not found. Mondays are always 3-for-one days.

Tuesday, September 6

Assist to Fire Department / Structure Fire: Manzanita Drive, a pile of oily rags caught fire from spontaneous combustion and set a structure ablaze at this location. Multiple fire departments responded and were able to contain fire from spreading to other homes. Praise goes to the fire departments for their quick response and action which saved the house.

Wednesday, September 7

AOA Denver PD: Hwy 56 / Weld County Road 5, a license plate check led to a Felony Menacing suspect from Denver PD. The driver was detained while deputies conducted a vehicle search per Denver PD request. The driver was identified for Denver PD and she, along with the vehicle, was released.

Thursday, September 8

Recovered Stolen License Plate: 2nd Street & Bunyan Avenue, a stolen Colorado plate was found on a vehicle it was not assigned to. It was reported stolen in 2019 in Boulder. The vehicle had not been driven for a couple of years.

DUI: Berthoud Parkway & Grand Market Avenue, a 56-year-old Berthoud woman was contacted as she was stopped in the middle of Highway 287 & Berthoud Pkwy. The driver failed roadsides and completed a blood draw. Booked. It was so nice of this lady to stop and wait for us albeit it was in the middle of a busy highway but none the less she waited.

Fraud / Theft: Heron Lakes, a resident gave an unknown person her Apple ID password and lost $8,000+. Investigation continues.

Friday, September 9

Eluding / Expired Registration: 3800 E. Hwy 56, a traffic stop was attempted for expired registration on a blue/purple Chevy Malibu with a lime green pin strip and a white light bar on the front grill. The vehicle failed to yield going east on Hwy 56 and drove normally with traffic. When the vehicle turned south onto I-25 on ramp it took off at a high rate of speed and passed a vehicle on the right shoulder. The pursuit was terminated prior to entering I-25 due to heavy traffic. As the vehicle was going south on I-25 it was seen weaving in and out of traffic recklessly. The driver has been identified and Arvada PD is also attempting to locate this driver for one of their cases. Warrant forthcoming.

Saturday, September 10

Assault / Harassment / Domestic Violence: E Colorado Ave, a woman struck her boyfriend in the face and pulled his beard following an argument. The woman was arrested and booked. We all can relate pulling that beard as we sat on Santa’s lap.

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: Stilt Street, two males in a 4-door older “polished” Toyota pickup attempted to steal a Silverado parked in front of this residence overnight. The suspects appeared to notice the security cameras and left.

Sunday, September 11

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a 33-year-old Longmont man who had a warrant out for his arrest was contacted. Booked.

Suicide Attempt: S Iowa Ave, a person took a large amount of prescription medication in a suicide attempt. Transported to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.