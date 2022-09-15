Berthoud Fire Calls: September 2022

September 1 – 4

Thursday, Sept. 1

Citizens assist in the 500 block of Kansas Avenue for a woman who needed a ring removed. Engine 61 removed the ring with a rotary tool.

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Nicholson Street for a 60-year-old man who had fallen and was bleeding from the head. The crew arrived and found TVEMS already on scene providing care. The patient was packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to Wrangler Way for an unconfirmed wildland fire. Engine 61 and 616 searched the area to locate a source and neither apparatus could find evidence of anything burning.

Engine 61 dispatched to Westport Ave for a Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm activation. The crew searched the facility and found no abnormal readings on the gas detectors. Since no hazardous conditions were found, Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Friday, Sept. 2

Squad 62 responded to a medical call on Lake Hollow Road. The crew obtained vitals and patient history. When TVEMS arrived, the crew assisted with preparing the patient to be transported.

Saturday, Sept 3

Berthoud Fire responded to a medical call on Likens Drive. The crews assumed patient care until the arrival of TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to a CO detector activation on Rubinette Lane. The crew found no elevated levels of CO. The batteries were then replaced in all the detectors in the residence and the system was reset.

Squad 61 responded to South Iowa for a medical call for seizures. TVEMS arrived and established patient contact. The crew helped with moving the patient to the cot to be transported.

Squad 62 responded to a medical emergency on Blue Mountain Ave. The crew assumed patient care until arrival of TVEMS. The crew assisted with preparing the patient to be transported and then cleared the scene.

Engine 61 responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 25, exit 250. With no hazards found from the vehicles and no injuries, Colorado State Patrol cleared the crew from the scene.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on Diamondback Drive. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to a single vehicle rollover with one person ejected on Weld County Road 1. The crew and TVEMS made patient contact. The patient was loaded into the ambulance to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sunday, Sept 4

Engine 61 responded to a medical at Loves Travel Center. A woman was sitting on a motorcycle at the fuel pump complaining of feeling faint. TVEMS arrived and the crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported for further evaluation.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to 4th St. for person who had a fishhook stuck in their foot. The patient requested to pull the hook out himself. Wire cutters were used to remove the fishhook.

Sept. 5 – 11

Monday, Sept. 5

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for an 84-year-old man with high blood pressure. TVEMS arrived on scene, the crew placed the cot outside the front door. Patient was walked outside and packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 500 block of 1st Street for a 40-year-old woman who was feeling sick and wanted to go to the hospital. Patient was packaged and placed into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue for a 92-year-old woman who had fallen out of bed and needed a lift assist. TVEMS cleared E61 and the woman was not transported.

Engine 61 responded to N. Berthoud Parkway for a 32-year-old man with chest pains. TVEMS arrived on scene, patient was placed onto the cot and packaged for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Parkstone Court for an 88-year-old woman having difficulty breathing. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

E-61 dispatched along with TVEMS to the 1000 block of Chokeberry Street for a 79-year-old woman who had fainted. The crew assisted with vitals; the patient was walked outside to the cot by TVEMS. Patient was packaged and loaded into the ambulance.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Engine 61 responded to Clayton Place for a dumpster fire. The fire had been put out by the property owners. The crew overhauled the dumpster and confirmed the fire was out and no hot spots were present. Also, Command ensured no extension or rekindles were possible. The scene was turned over to the facility manager.

Berthoud Fire was included as part of a first alarm for a residential structure fire on Manzanita Drive in south Loveland. E61 and E62 arrived with BC61 and got to work with extinguishment . As the incident was brought under control, fire attack was disbanded, and crews were released.

Engine 61 dispatched to Rosewood Drive for fainting. Notes stated that the husband passed out while driving and crashed through neighbor’s fence. TVEMS was already providing care, the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a 69-year-old man having a possible stroke. The crew arrived with TVEMS and assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Unconfirmed structure fire in the 2000 block of Breckenridge Drive. BC61 arrived on scene to see the house evacuated with a light haze of smoke coming from the opened garage. The homeowner stated that his RC car batteries caught fire on their own, and the garage smoke detector went off. He stated that he used 2 dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire and pulled the battery shelf away from the back wall. BC notified incoming crews the fire was out, but he needed an all clear of the whole structure from extensions. E61 cleared the home and turned the scene over to the homeowner.

Medical assist with TVEMS in the 800 block of Winding Brook Drive. A 72-year-old woman had fallen, and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

E-61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Hwy 56 for a 16-year-old with heat stroke. When TVEMS arrived, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of 9th Street for a 66-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Service call at 7-11 for a disabled vehicle. The crew assisted the owner by pushing the vehicle into a parking spot. The owner then called a tow truck and had the vehicle towed.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Citizen’s assist to the 200 block of S. 8th Street to replace a smoke detector battery. The faulty smoke detector was located at the peak of a vaulted ceiling. The crew replaced the battery and reset the system. The grandson said he would take care of the remaining smoke detectors.

Citizens assist in the 2000 block of Barela Drive requesting our assistance with replacing some smoke detector batteries. The crew began noticing multiple smoke detectors that were showing a red light. They replaced a total of 8 smoke detector batteries and tested the system. The system was reset, and all smoke detectors were showing green lights indicating the system was operational.

Friday, Sept. 9

Engine 62 responded to the 2000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue for an 82-year-old man hemorrhaging. The patient was conscious and alert. The crew began to obtain a set of vitals and history of patient. TVEMS assumed patient care. and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 25, exit 250 Southbound. The crew found 2 pickup trucks involved in a rear-end type accident. One person was injured. The crew assisted with blocking traffic until the arrival of CSP.

Engine 61 responded to a CO alarm on 10th Street. The homeowner had reset the detector in the basement that had alarmed. The gas monitor did not find any readings of CO and all detectors were checked and showing green lights. The crew left the house to the homeowner.

Saturday, Sept 10

Engine 61 responded to a medical stage with Larimer County Sheriff’s officers on West County Road 14. The patient was transported.

BFPD responded to a residential fire alarm on Westport Avenue. Engine 61 arrived and entered the house to begin investigation. The homeowner said the alarm sounded when they turned on the furnace. The crew determined that the house was new, the vents were not cleaned out or the furnace not turned on since construction. The dust in the air caused the alarms to activate. The house was ventilated, and the residence turned over to the homeowners.

Engine 61 helped a homeowner on East Nebraska Avenue with an activated smoke alarm. The batteries were replaced in one unit, and a malfunctioning unit was left disconnected. The homeowner was advised to replace the one unit.

Engine 62 dispatched to Yellowstone Road for a medical call. The crew assisted TVEMS with preparing and loading the patient to be transported.

Engine 61 responded to a report of smoke in a neighbor’s backyard on Cedar Drive. The crew contacted the neighbor, who stated that they had a fire earlier in their backyard. The fire was in a commercial fire pit and the fire had been extinguished before the crew’s arrival.

Sunday, Sept 11

Engine 61 responded to a report of smoke alarms sounding in an unoccupied 2 story duplex on Evening Breeze Drive. There were no signs of fire. The owners were not present and LCSO was able to contact the homeowners. The crew gained access through a window. All batteries were replaced in the detectors, and the smoke alarms were reset.

BFPD dispatched to Love’s truck stop for a man who had been assaulted and sustained injuries. TVEMS and LCSO were accessing the patient. The crew assisted in loading the patient to be transported.

BFPD responded to a multiple-vehicle accident with minor damage at mile marker 251 on Interstate 25, southbound lanes. One person was injured and TVEMS handled the patient care. All units were cleared by CSP.

Engine 61 responded with LCSO and TVEMS to a medical call on S. Iowa Ave. The crew helped with packaging the patient to be transported.